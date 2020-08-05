A local musician has been selected to perform in a nationwide talent contest this weekend.
Briss Moss, of Denham Springs, is one of 18 young contestants who will showcase their talents during the Celebration of Music Virtual Show on Sunday, Aug. 9.
The show, which will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, is slated to begin at 6 p.m. locally on Youtube.
“Celebration of Music” is a talent search that showcases the best young musical talent from across the country. Performers compete for an opportunity to appear on the Live YouTube show “Music Hangs with eTHAn” and be part of the 2021 nationally distributed PBS show “Celebration of Music” filmed in Los Angeles.
The “Celebration of Music” concept was inspired by Ethan Bortnick, who has headlined more than 1,000 concerts by the age of 19, and his desire to give young musicians the same opportunities PBS afforded him.
According to the show’s website, there are two winners in each live event: The People’s Choice (based on the number of votes) and the Producer’s Choice (decided based on the performance). In some cases, there may only be one winner if the producers pick the same contestant as the people’s choice.
The winner or winners will be announced at the end of the event.
This will mark the biggest performance for Moss, who will be interviewed during the online show before an airing of a pre-recorded drum solo. According to his mother, Moss, 12, has been playing the drums for less than a year but has learned quickly under his band director at Juban Parc Junior High, Abby South.
“Prior to joining the band, he didn’t have any lessons or anything like that,” Cindy Moss said of her son. “But his band director said he is musically gifted, so when I heard about the contest, I figured, ‘Let’s record him playing and send it in.’ Apparently it worked.”
Along with being a percussionist in the seventh grade band, Moss is an honors student and plays on the school’s basketball team. He has also participated in the PARDS soccer program for the past eight years.
To watch Moss’ performance, make sure to visit the following link: www.youtube.com/c/CelebrationofMusicTV/live.
To vote for Moss during Sunday’s show, click here.
