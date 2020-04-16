The Krewe of Denham Springs is about more than parties and parades.
Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, it showed how.
The Krewe of Denham Springs recently donated 3,000 masks to local first responders who are at risk of catching the novel coronavirus, which has infected nearly 22,000 Louisiana residents since March 9.
Krewe President Emily Barclay presented the donation to Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack, Denham Springs Fire Chief Richard Stafford, and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Sgt. Dustin Sanders on Wednesday.
Speaking to The News, Barclay said the donation was possible thanks to a Krewe member who had a personal contact who could safely order the masks. Krewe members then footed the bill, paying a few thousands dollars for the masks that will be used to protect local first responders.
Barclay said the Krewe always tries to keep its donations local and had been thinking for a while of how to help in the current situation, which has altered regular life in a greater way than any other situation in recent memory.
Protecting first responders fit the bill.
“With our donations, we try to keep everything local,” Barclay said. “We were thinking of how to help the community, and then someone suggested [purchasing masks for first responders] and that was it.
“We just try to keep everything local and get the word out that we’re not just about parades but that we do give back to the community.”
