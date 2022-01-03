COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled over the last week and now are above 1,000 statewide for the first time since late September, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Department of Health, which does not normally report COVID-19 figures on Sunday, did this week “due to recent rapid increases amid the [Omicron] surge.”
“We would not normally be reporting [COVID-19] data today but due to recent rapid increases amid the [Omicron] surge we want to make sure we are sharing the latest,” LDH officials said.
As of Sunday, approximately 1,014 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana, an increase of 585 from one week before and the most since Sept. 25 (1,018). Of those in hospitals with COVID-19, roughly 76 percent are not fully vaccinated.
Since New Year’s Eve, there were 15,358 new cases reported to the state, off of 48,816 tests. That equates to a positivity rate of 31.4 percent.
“Omicron is surging in Louisiana,” LDH officials said. “Get vaccinated, boosted if eligible, and wear your mask indoors to stay safe and protect those around you. Remember, testing alone is not a strategy to stay safe.”
