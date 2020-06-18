This week, families will be treated to a prehistoric experience.
Martin Wilmott, owner of “The Dinosaur Experience,” and his pair of lovable prehistoric creatures will be the headliners of a virtual program hosted by the Livingston Parish Library on Friday, June 19.
The program, which will feature animatronic dinosaurs, is slated to begin at 10 a.m. and can be seen on the library system’s Facebook and Youtube platforms.
All ages are welcome to tune in to watch Nash, an 8-foot-long T-Rex, and the baby T-Rex Rexi. Wilmott, who started the business with his wife, calls them “two of Louisiana’s friendliest dinosaurs.”
“Join our friends Mr. Martin, Mrs. Dawn, and Nash as they try to survive Rexi’s shenanigans all the while teaching us everything there is to know about dinosaurs,” the library said on its website. “Who knows, Rexi may even learn a thing or two in this family fun virtual experience!”
The family-run business is based in Watson and was launched after the Great Flood of 2016. Wilmott and his wife Dawn, who also own a bounce house/waterslide business, started “The Dinosaur Experience” after noticing that many of their clients had dinosaur-themed parties.
Now, the Wimotts and their children bring their beloved dinosaurs all over the parish and beyond, entertaining guests at birthday parties, business openings, day camps, and community celebrations. The Dinosaur Experience was also featured at the library’s Comic Con event in February.
More recently, the family and their dinosaurs visited multiple neighborhoods in Livingston Parish to spread cheer to children who were stuck at home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The virtual conversation is part of the library’s “Imagine Your Story” summer reading program, which has been adjusted to an all-virtual format in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The summer reading program invites adults, teens, and children to read books and attend virtual programs to earn prizes.
Along with reading, patrons of all ages are invited to participate in virtual programs such as stories, crafts, performance art, storytelling, book talks, and escape rooms. The library has nearly 80 programs lined up over the months of June and July.
All of the LPL’s virtual programs can be found on its social media platforms.
To sign up for the summer reading program, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.