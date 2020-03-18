All Livingston Parish Library facilities will be closed beginning Saturday, March 21, Director Giovanni Tairov announced in a statement issued Wednesday.
The move was made in response to the novel coronavirus, which has resulted in 257 cases in Louisiana and seven deaths since the first reported case on March 9.
“Because of the unprecedented circumstances created by COVID-19 and the Library Administration's concern for the health of library employees, their families, and of our patrons, I have made a very difficult decision to close all of the Livingston Parish Library facilities,” Tairov said.
The five-branch library system will remain operational for the rest of this week, with curbside services offered until the end of the day on Friday, March 20, Tairov said. He said the hope is to resume services “in some capacity” on Monday, April 6, “unless the circumstances dictate the extension of these safety measures.”
“Please be assured that the decision to close is one of the most heartbreaking and challenging choices we had to make,” Tairov said in the statement. “Library staff thrives on providing you, our patrons, with efficient, professional, and friendly service.”
The LPL’s online resources will remain operational “24/7,” Tairov said. A patron’s library card gives free access to online tutoring sessions, professional training courses, and a supply of e-books, e-magazines, e-audiobooks, and online movies.
People can register for cards on the library’s website, www.mylpl.info, and receive it electronically.
Tairov said the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control and the Library Administration are “actively monitoring this very fluid and rapidly developing situation.”
“We will continue to follow the advice of our local, state, and federal officials,” Tairov said. “In the meantime, I encourage you to monitor the library’s website and our social media accounts for service updates.”
Read the library’s full statement by clicking here.
