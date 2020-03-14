Livingston Parish Public Schools officials have released the district’s immediate plans for managing and addressing safety concerns, instructional learning, and other services following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ order to close all public schools statewide due to the novel coronavirus, which has claimed its first Louisiana life.
LPPS Superintendent Joe Murphy outlined the school system’s plans for Monday and Tuesday in a press release sent out Saturday afternoon, saying that employees will report to work on both of those days as central office staff and administrators finalize plans for the implementation of a blended model of learning that will be announced Tuesday afternoon.
That announcement will also explain the district’s plans for limited, altered food services and applicable emergency services.
The school system’s latest announcement comes one day after Edwards issued a proclamation closing all K-12 public schools statewide through April 13. Edwards also banned all public gatherings of 250 people or more.
Locally, Edwards’ unprecedented announcement means some 26,000 students will be out of school for the next four weeks.
In Saturday’s press release, which was accompanied by a letter sent out to all LPPS employees, Murphy thanked administrators for responding “swiftly to coordinate a comprehensive plan of action that protects the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff.”
“In many ways, our community is no stranger to this [uncharted] situation,” Murphy said, referencing the district’s actions after the Great Flood of 2016 when schools were closed for the first month of the school year. “We know we have the mettle to stand strong in difficult times.”
All LPPS employees will report to work on Monday, March 16, Murphy said. All teachers and instructional employees who were regularly scheduled for professional learning workshops that day will report for those sessions as planned.
Meanwhile, central office staff will use Monday to finalize a framework for schools to provide digital instructional resources, as well as printed take-home resources, for all students.
Bus drivers will have their busses cleaned and disinfected, and school custodians will clean campuses on a regular schedule, following guidelines and precautionary measures provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This comes more than a week after the school system said it would ramp up usage of its state-of-the-art disinfectant and sanitizing device, which the district has used the devices through two “flu seasons.”
The Clorox 360 Electrostatic Sprayer imparts a positive electric charge to spray droplets, causing the liquid droplets to attract to surfaces like opposite poles of a magnet. It provides a fast, highly-uniform coverage of surfaces, including areas out of the direct line of site that might be missed by conventional sprayers.
“Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of all our students, faculty and staff,” Murphy said in the press release. “We are committed to doing all that is necessary to protect the health of our school community.”
Additionally, food service workers will coordinate plans on Monday to provide limited, altered services to students in need of regular meals, and school leaders and department directors will determine a plan for continuing applicable emergency services.
All district employees will report to their regularly assigned work locations the next day on Tuesday, March 17, a day that will be highlighted by a meeting between principals and central office staff at the Suma Professional Development Center at 8:30 a.m.
In that meeting, Murphy said school leaders will “discuss and organize plans of implementation of the district’s framework for the delivery of a blended model of instruction.”
Murphy said he intends to communicate plans “on a regular, timely basis.” He encouraged all to monitor the school system’s website at www.lpsb.org or its social media feeds on Facebook and Twitter for more information.
“I remain confident, that as we work together, supporting one another, we will overcome whatever circumstances confront us,” he added. “Livingston Parish has a strong track record of turning challenges into opportunities.”
Murphy’s announcement came at the same time that Edwards confirmed the Louisiana first death related to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The Orleans Parish resident was a 58-year-old individual with underlying health conditions. The patient was being treated at Touro Infirmary Hospital and Medical Center.
Edwards reported that there are now 77 presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana. He said that Louisiana is currently one of the top states in reports of the virus, per capita, adding that Texas is reporting just under 40 cases but has 5-6 times the population.
Presumptive cases have been confirmed in eight parishes, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. One of those parishes, St. John the Baptist, which has one case thus far, borders Livingston Parish to the south, on the other side of Lake Maurepas.
