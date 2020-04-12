Livingston Parish is reporting 11 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the local total to 120, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The parish is also reporting 323 completed tests through commercial labs and three additional tests completed through the state lab, according to the Department of Health.
There remains only one reported COVID-19 related death among Livingston Parish residents, a resident of the Town of Livingston who passed away March 31.
LDH Region 9, which contains Livingston Parish, currently has 52 ventilators in use, with 148 available. There are also 109 ICU beds in use, with 81 available, and 969 total hospital beds in use, with 807 remaining.
Region 9 consists of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. Most COVID-19 cases are currently in St. Tammany Parish, most likely overflow from hard-hit New Orleans.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached 20,595 reported cases that have resulted in 2,084 hospitalizations, 458 patients on ventilators, and 840 deaths. The disease has now been confirmed in all 64 Louisiana parishes, and 48 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.