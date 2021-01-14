Livingston Parish’s positivity rate for the novel coronavirus continues to trend in the wrong direction, according to the figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
In the Department of Health’s latest weekly report, Livingston Parish’s positivity rate was 18.20 percent, nearly four times the rate set for parishes to allow more traditional barroom service amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The rate was based on more than 2,200 tests, according to LDH figures.
In the report, Livingston was one of 15 parishes with a positivity rate above 15 percent. It also had a rate higher than all but five (Claiborne, West Carroll, Cameron, St. Martin, and Ascension) of the state’s 64 parishes.
As COVID-19 positivity rises, so do cases and deaths. Livingston Parish set monthly records for confirmed cases (1,837) and deaths (25) in December and appears to be on pace to match or exceed both marks in January.
Last month, the parish confirmed an average of roughly 59 new cases and 0.806 deaths per day. So far in January, those daily averages are 62 cases and 0.78 deaths.
Like Livingston Parish, the statewide positivity rate continues to increase. The most recent rate was 13.50, the highest since July 2-8. When announcing an extension of his modified Phase Two order, Gov. John Bel Edwards presented data showing that all nine LDH regions are above the 10-percent threshold.
The worst was Region 9 — consisting of Livingston, Tangipahoa, Washington, St. Helena, and St. Tammany parishes — which had a combined positivity rate of 15.00 percent.
During his weekly briefing, Edwards urged people to wear masks, social distance, stay at home when sick, and keep to one’s household. He also encouraged people to work remotely whenever possible.
“These are the things we were doing at the start of the pandemic,” Edwards said. “But as things have gone on, people have gotten more lax. It’s time to buckle down with what we know works.”
