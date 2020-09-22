Representatives from the Livingston Parish Public Schools system will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the “sick out” day being planned by the Louisiana Federation of Teachers Union, according to a press release from the district.
The press conference will be held in the school boardroom of the central office.
The upcoming press conference will be held less than 24 hours after a group of Livingston Parish teachers announced they were planning a “day of action” and would not go to work on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The proposed “day of action” and upcoming press conference come in the midst of a trying school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has heightened tensions among teachers, the Livingston Parish School Board, and the central office administration.
According to a representative from the Livingston Federation of Teachers, at least 300 teachers are planning to take part in the “day of action.” There are roughly 2,000 teachers in the parish.
