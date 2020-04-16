The Louisiana Department of Education has released guidance for how schools should handle course credits and determine grade-level promotion for K-11 students forced out of school amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ultimately, it is being left up to local school districts to determine if a student has met course requirements to advance to the next grade.

The new guidance comes one day after Gov. John Bel Edwards officially closed all school campuses for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year to curb the spread of COVID-19, which reached more than 22,500 cases in Louisiana on Thursday.

Released early Thursday afternoon, the new guidance builds on instructions given to school systems regarding high school seniors earlier this month, when the Department of Education said it was leaving it up to local school systems to decide whether seniors who were set to graduate before the COVID-19 outbreak have met course requirements.

Now, school districts are being tasked with making those same decisions for students in the lower grade levels, as well. Standardized testing has already been waived as a requirement for students in grades K-11.

“Louisiana believes those closest to children - parents and teachers - are best positioned to make decisions about their child’s unique learning needs,” Interim Superintendent Beth Scioneaux said in a statement.

“The Department has provided information and resources to guide that decision-making process, and it is committed to continuing to do so to ensure every child is academically engaged for the remainder of this school year and fully prepared for the next school year.”

In a text message to The News, Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district is currently reviewing information related to all grades and will have more information available next week.

According to the Department of Education, promotion and retention for students in grades K-8 “are local decisions” based on student learning throughout the school year. Performance on classroom assignments, course grades, and any benchmark assessments are examples of what districts can use when making a decision.

School systems will also determine if students “have demonstrated proficiency” in the grade-level content and courses for high school credit. If not, schools can help students reach credit requirements via distance learning options, online coursework, written work packets, project-based learning portfolios, or work-based learning.

School systems are also told to complete the Individual Graduation Planning and scheduling process, to the extent possible, before the end of the current school year. Graduation planning starts in the eighth grade, and each student’s plan lists the courses the student will take in subsequent years and identify the diploma path they choose in 10th grade. The plan is reviewed and updated annually.

School systems are also instructed to maintain “close communication” with parents regarding promotion, retention, and intervention decisions while “using safe social distancing practices.”

Last month, the Department of Education provided resources that included:

Various distance education models

Samples of daily schedules and communication systems

Information about remotely providing direct student services

An inventory of instructional materials

Guidance on how to identify and manage staffing needs

Guidance on how to ensure compliance with special education timelines and requirements.

On Thursday, the Department added more specific guidance on how to support distance learning at the classroom level, using case studies from FirstLine Schools and Monroe City Schools that engaged students “through low-tech and high-tech forms of distance education” using the school system’s curriculum.

In both cases, the school system stayed in regular communication with families and has ensured that students are in daily contact with their teachers, according to the Department of Education.

The Department also released to school systems information about securing discounted technology and broadband for students, a cause of concern for many low-income families and those in rural communities.

“Now more than ever, all students should have access to a device and the Internet,” the Department said.

Last week, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, the Louisiana Department of Education, and the School Board Association sent Edwards requests asking him to extend his statewide school closure for the rest of the year.

Many of them cited guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), which recently noted the closure of school facilities “greatly reduces the spread of COVID-19.”

“The CDC factors for long-term facilities closure, based on available science, indicates that the citizens of our state are more at risk if children and staff are introduced into these facilities too soon,” BESE said in its request letter to Edwards last week.

The extended closure has forced schools to continue teaching their students from a distance while determining their own benchmarks for advancement.

“These are all things our districts will have to work through, none of which is easy or ideal, but it is necessary,” he said.