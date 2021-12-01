The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 520 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths in its Wednesday report.
Officials also reported 423 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by one to 209 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators remained at 30.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 611,925 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 159,912 “probable” cases
-- 12,896 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,912 “probable” deaths
-- 11,580,389 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,546,730 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,262,070 series completed; 4,657,267 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 33 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 new “probable” cases.
There were no new confirmed or suspected deaths in Livingston Parish from COVID-19 in the latest report.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,084 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,749 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 76 “probable” deaths
-- 237,521 total COVID-19 tests
-- 59,575 initiated vaccine series; 53,244 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
