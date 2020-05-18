On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health released the list of all nursing homes that have reported at least one case of the novel coronavirus, the first time in six weeks the state has confirmed which facilities have cases.
The list, which can be viewed by clicking here, includes two nursing homes in Livingston Parish.
Louisiana nursing homes are required to report all positive COVID-19 cases to the state, according to the Department of Health.
However, the state stopped releasing the names of individual nursing homes in early April, citing “the volume.” Since April 1, the state has released only aggregate numbers of infections and deaths in senior living facilities as well as the total number of facilities with known cases.
Nursing homes are among the hardest-hit places for the novel coronavirus, which has more dire — and in some cases, more fatal — consequences for people over 60 years of age and those with underlying health conditions.
In its Monday report, the Department of Health said it is “working with each individual facility to increase testing of residents with and without symptoms; to minimize infection; and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
According to the new data, Golden Age Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Harvest Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, both in Denham Springs, are Livingston Parish nursing homes with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Of its 151 residents, Golden Age has reported 24 COVID-19 cases among its residents, resulting in four deaths. Harvest Manor, which is also reporting 151 residents, has reported 24 cases that have resulted in 11 deaths.
The combined 15 deaths at the two nursing homes account for 60 percent of the confirmed 25 COVID-19 related deaths in Livingston Parish.
Additionally, there have been 24 reported cases of the coronavirus among the staff at both Golden Age (11) and Harvest Manor (13).
The Department is following recent CMS requirements and only certified adult care facilities are required to report the information in this report. This information, which the Department of Health said “is as complete and accurate as possible,” will be reported weekly on Mondays.
Across the state, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 34,709 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 277 overnight off of 4,578 new tests. The state also reported 26,249 “presumed” recoveries, up by 2,641 from the previous week.
As a whole, the state again reported 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus overnight to bring the total to 2,440 fatalities. This marks two straight days in which the state has reported less than 20 COVID-19 related deaths.
Locally, Livingston Parish is now reporting 350 positive COVID-19 cases.
