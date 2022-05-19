Louisiana students will not be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming school year, an announcement that comes after much debate surrounding the divisive topic.
During his monthly radio show, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the Louisiana Department of Health is not adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the schools’ immunization list as had been proposed because the shot has yet to receive full FDA approval for younger children.
Despite not requiring it for students ahead of the next school year, Edwards said the public health recommendation “remains clear.”
“As the COVID vaccine for young children continues down the path to full FDA approval, the Louisiana Department of Health won’t add it to the school immunization schedule ahead of the upcoming school year,” Edwards said. “But the public health recommendation remains clear: COVID vaccinations protect kids.”
State health leaders said they expected more age groups to have full FDA approval in advance of the 2022-23 school year, which would’ve paved the way for adding it to the state’s immunization schedule.
The vaccine has received full FDA approval for people 16 and older but is authorized for emergency use for children ages 5-15.
“Therefore, at the start of the 2022 school year, students in Louisiana will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” the Louisiana Department of Health said in a statement. “We have the utmost confidence in the rigorous FDA processes; however, they do take time.”
The Louisiana Department of Health said it “reaffirms its official recommendation” that all eligible children get vaccinated against COVID-19, in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“This public health recommendation has not changed; in fact, it is more urgent now given the recent increases in COVID cases, percent positivity, and emergency department visits for COVID-like illness throughout the state,” the Department of Health said.
The attempt to mandate the vaccine in school children received much pushback from several lawmakers, including some on a legislative health committee who tried to repeal the proposed rule but failed.
Even if it had been required, Louisiana law allows families to opt out of mandatory vaccines by claiming a medical, religious or philosophical exemption.
Attorney General Jeff Landry, a frequent opponent of Edwards since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, released a statement regarding the vaccine’s shift from requirement to recommendation.
“Louisiana children should never be mandated or harassed by the Governor into receiving the COVID-19 shot,” Landry said. “Child medical decisions should be made by their guardians, not the Governor or his bureaucrats.”
To date, Louisiana has administered more than 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. So far, more than 2.7 million residents have started a series, while more than 2.4 million have completed one, according to LDH figures.
Just under one-quarter of children ages 5-17 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
While urging families to get their kids vaccinated, the Louisiana Department of Health pointed to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation that cited COVID-19 as the fourth-leading cause of death among children ages 5-14 and young people ages 15-24 in January 2022.
Since March 2020, Louisiana has lost 21 children to COVID, all of whom were not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations.
LDH also has confirmed 331 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.
MIS-C is “strongly linked” to COVID-19 infection and vaccination appears effective at reducing the likelihood of developing MIS-C, the Department of Health said.
