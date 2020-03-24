Mighty Moms is extending its reach in an attempt to feed those in need as the novel coronavirus continues to stretch over Louisiana.
The local non-profit food pantry has expanded its “give and take” barrels program to 24 businesses, churches, and fire stations across Livingston Parish, co-founders Dawn Birdsong and Beth McCormick have announced.
In a press release, Birdsong said that while volunteers are limited in their ability to deliver food directly to families at this time due to concerns over the coronavirus, or COVID-19, they are implementing countermeasures and asking for community members to help.
Birdsong said Mighty Moms has increased the number of food barrels at sites across the parish and is working with all locations to make the barrels “available to outdoor walk-up traffic.” The containers will be filled with non-perishable food items that needy families can take.
“This will allow families to access provisions without the need for human-to-human contact,” Birdsong said.
Birdsong said volunteers anticipate having the barrels filled and distributed across the parish by noon on Wednesday (March 24). She also asked donors to take items directly to the barrel or container closest to them to minimize contact and exposure with others.
Mighty Moms is asking for those able to donate food and hygiene items. The donations can be deposited directly into the barrels or containers at any of the designated locations.
“We are also asking for community members to share this information with their neighbors, to let those folks who are in most need of this assistance know about our provision locations,” Birdsong said.
Items that are needed include ravioli, tuna, crackers, instant potatoes, powdered milk, cereal, pepperoni, peanut Butter and jelly, spaghetti sauce and pasta. Birdsong asked that no glass jars be placed in the barrels.
Birdsong noted that the “ramp up” of the food barrel program is necessary to offset the organization’s inability to maintain its “Full Tummy” project at this time. The “Full Tummy” project typically distributes bags of food to school children at their schools before the weekend, giving them nourishing meals to sustain them while they were away from the school cafeteria.
The program was distributing an average of 600 “Full Tummy” bags per week to students at 42 different Livingston Parish campuses before Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered all schools to close.
“Full Tummy is an important part of the lives of so many children,” Birdsong said. “But with our schools closed, we need a new way to get food to these children. Normally, our volunteers would just make home deliveries, but concerns over spreading the virus prohibit that action.
“That’s why adding barrel locations, creating greater access to food and expanding our donor and volunteer base is so important at this time.”
Persons who would like to give a donation to Mighty Moms can text GIVE to 225-269-1151 or give online at www.mightymomsgo.org.
Volunteers who notice that a barrel is low or empty can make a donation to that site or send an email to barrels@mightymomsgo.org.
Here’s a list of the barrel locations in Livingston Parish. McCormick said Mighty Moms hopes to add more locations soon.
- Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 29350 S. Montpelier Road, Albany
- Christ’s Community, located at 26574 Juban Road, Denham Springs
- Colyell Baptist Church, located at 19524 LA Hwy. 42, Livingston
- James Drug Store, located at 257 Florida Avenue SE, Denham Springs
- Judson Baptist Church, located at 32470 Walker North Road, Walker
- First Baptist Church, located at 27735 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
- Live Oak Baptist, located at 35603 Coxe Avenue, Denham Springs
- One Life, located at 24603 Walker South Road, Denham Springs
- Satsuma Baptist Church, located at 29880 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston
- Abundant Life Church, located at 206 Edgewood Drive, Denham Springs
- Porche’s Sausage, located at 17415 LA Hwy.16, French Settlement
- Holden Church, located at 30091 LA Hwy. 441, Holden
- Council on Aging Center, located at 24259 LA Hwy. 22, Maurepas
- Killian Town Hall, located at 28284 LA Hwy. 22, Springfield
- Port Vincent Town Hall, located at 18235 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
Listed below are Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 stations that are holding “give and take” barrels.
- Station 1, located at 29758 South Palmetto Road, Walker
- Station 2, located at 35455 Walker North Road, Walker
- Station 3, located at 34893 Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs
- Station 4, located at 21830 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
- Station 5, located at 18525 Clio Street, Port Vincent
- Station 6, located at 13215 Arnold Road, Walker
Listed below are Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 stations that are holding “give and take” barrels.
- Main Station, located at 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs
- Station 2, located at 31747 Myers Road, Denham Springs
- Station 3, located at 25500 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
