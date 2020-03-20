Even though everything else has changed, the mission of Mighty Moms has stayed the same.
Feed the children of Livingston Parish.
With the global coronavirus pandemic threatening everyday life, that mission may be more important now than ever.
Mighty Moms, a local non-profit food pantry, has placed “give and take” barrels at various businesses and churches across Livingston Parish, co-founders Dawn Birdsong and Beth McCormick have announced.
The barrels — which bear the Mighty Moms logo — are places where people can either donate food if they have some to spare or pick up food if they are in need. All of the barrels are located outdoors and are underneath a cover or canopy, McCormick said.
Because of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ ban of public gatherings through April 13, Mighty Moms has shut down its monthly community-wide food pantry until further notice.
That sprung the need for the “give and take” barrels, which is Mighty Moms’ way to continue its mission of feeding those in need without contributing to the spread of the coronavirus, which reached 479 positive cases in Louisiana as of Friday morning.
“This is a way for people to donate food or take home food without coming in contact with someone else,” McCormick said.
To keep the barrel full, Mighty Moms is asking for donations of “non-perishable, hearty, and kid-friendly” food such as canned goods, canned meats, peanut butter and jelly, tortillas, spaghetti sauce and pasta, and other quick meals such as instant mashed potatoes.
Barrels have been placed in Denham Springs, Walker, Livingston, and Albany, though Birdsong and McCormick are searching for a business or church to place one in the Port Vincent/French Settlement area.
McCormick said Mighty Moms will also be purchasing a van in the near future to bring food to the various barrels. All barrels are regularly checked, though McCormick said there’s a need for volunteers to keep herself and Birdsong updated to make sure the barrels “stay full.”
Though public schools across the state have been shut down until at least April 13, the Full Tummy Project, Mighty Moms’ most recognizable program, is still in operation, albeit in a different way, McCormick said.
Instead of bringing Full Tummy weekend food bags to schools for students to take home, the Full Tummy “delivery moms” are staying in “constant contact” with guidance counselors and administrators to determine which school children are in need of food.
The delivery moms have brought food boxes to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and other local police stations to hand out to children they come across, and some are even bringing the boxes to families’ doorsteps.
“Our Full Tummy moms have been great,” McCormick said. “All are willing to do deliveries. It’s good they have relationships with schools so they know what the need is. Our Full Tummy moms are so important in this effort.”
Because Mighty Moms is having to take from other resources, the non-profit is also asking for monetary donations to ensure it can “keep the barrels full of food. Those wishing to make a donation can do so by visiting www.mightymomsgo.org.
“We’re just taking it one day at a time,” McCormick said. “If this lasts two weeks, two months, however long it is, we’re going to keep those barrels out there and try to keep them full for people to get to.”
For information about barrels and donations, contact McCormick via email at beth@mightymomsgo.org. For information about schools, contact Birdsong via email at dawn@mightymomsgo.org. People can also call the Mighty Moms office at (225) 435-9195.
Here’s a list of the barrel locations in Livingston Parish. McCormick said Mighty Moms hopes to add more locations soon.
- Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 29350 S. Montpelier Road, Albany
- Christ’s Community, located at 26574 Juban Road, Denham Springs
- Colyell Baptist Church, located at 19524 LA Hwy. 42, Livingston
- James Drug Store, located at 257 Florida Avenue SE, Denham Springs
- Judson Baptist Church, located at 32470 Walker North Road, Walker
- First Baptist Church, located at 27735 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
- Live Oak Baptist, located at 35603 Coxe Avenue, Denham Springs
- One Life, located at 24603 Walker South Road, Denham Springs
- Satsuma Baptist Church, located at 29880 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston
