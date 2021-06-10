More than 1.5 million Louisiana residents have been fully-vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, the last report from the Louisiana Department of Health shows.
According to the most recent data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 3,095,453, an increase of 33,361 from the previous report. The state is also reporting that 1,516,551 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 19,606.
Approximately 1,692,225 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 15,960 from the last report.
In other statewide COVID-19 news, the Department of Health confirmed 347 new cases and six new related deaths Thursday.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 126 “probable” cases and one “probable” death.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by eight overnight to 281 statewide. Ventilator usage also fell by three to 34 statewide, figures show.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 401,460 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 73,666 “probable” cases
-- 9,643 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 995 “probable” deaths
-- 7,551,933 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,095,453 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,516,551 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
Locally, the number of fully vaccinated residents surpassed 33,000 in the latest report.
Due to technical issues, the Department of Health did not update parish vaccination information on Monday, meaning Thursday’s update covers data from the past week.
In Livingston Parish, approximately 36,777 residents have now initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 1,208 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 33,162 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 1,290.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, about 26.6 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while just over 24 percent has completed a vaccine series.
In other local COVID-19 news, Livingston Parish officials confirmed 26 new cases and no new deaths Thursday.
Officials also reported eight new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,321 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,682 “probable” cases
-- 186 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 23 “probable” deaths
-- 146,714 total COVID-19 tests
-- 36,777 initiated vaccine series; 33,162 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
