One hundred down.
One hundred more to go.
With families and businesses donating $20,000, the North Oaks Foundation is offering a $100 cash incentive to the first 200 people to register and receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a special “COVID 100 Immunization Clinic” on Saturday, July 31.
The donations are courtesy of a $5,000 gifts from the Enmon family of Ponchatoula, a $5,000 matching gift from Jani-King Gulf Coast, and an additional $10,000 matching gift from a local businessman.
The initiative quickly got the first 100 participants before another an extra $10,000 made it possible to include double the original total.
The $100 incentive will be paid to participants in two $50 cash installments.
The “COVID 100” mass vaccination event will take place at the North Oaks Immunization Clinic, located at 15790 Paul Vega, MD, Drive in Hammond.
Participation is by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted. To register, click here.
First-dose appointments must be scheduled for Saturday, July 31, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Registered participants will receive $50 cash immediately after receiving the first vaccine.
After this month’s clinic, registered participants must return by appointment on Saturday, Aug. 21, to receive the remaining $50 cash of their incentive immediately after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
To qualify, you must:
-- Have never received the COVID-19 vaccine (North Oaks is monitoring Louisiana’s LINKS system to verify vaccine status.)
-- Be a Louisiana resident who is age 12 or older
-- Schedule an appointment online or call (985) 230-SHOT to receive your first COVID vaccination Saturday, July 31, 2021, as part of the COVID 100 Immunization Clinic
-- Agree to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is offered in 2 doses
