Parks and Recreation of Denham Springs (PARDS) recently announced its three parks will return to their regular hours after weeks of modified schedules stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Effective May 15, park hours for North Park will return to 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.; South Park from 7 a.m. until sunset; and L.M. Lockhart Park from 9 a.m. until sunset, according to PARDS Superintendent Gary Templeton.
The playgrounds at all three parks remain closed per state-mandated orders from Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office, Templeton said, but the restrooms at all three locations are open. Reservations are currently not being taken for pavilions, but buildings are now open at 25-percent capacity after being closed to foot traffic for nearly two months.
The Fitness and Aquatics Center opened on May 18 with modified Monday-Friday hours for the Fitness Center (8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and the pool (8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.). The center will limit gatherings to 25-percent capacity.
The basketball and pickle ball courts, kids zone, and locker rooms will remain closed, and group exercise classes (with the exception of Aquacise) are cancelled.
Aqua Pards Water Park will also remain closed for the time being, per Edwards’ orders.
The RD3 Fitness Center opened on May 18 with only 10 people allowed inside at once. All members will have to have their temperatures checked before entering the building.
The Pines at North Park golf course is open from sunrise until 7 p.m.
Seasons for spring baseball and softball is tentatively scheduled to run June 1 through July 25. Practices and games will take place after 6 p.m. on weekdays and after 8 a.m. on weekends.
Fall soccer registration is slated to begin June 1.
