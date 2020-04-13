Right place, right time.
That's the best description for the release of the multi-part documentary 'Tiger King,' which aired exclusively on Netflix's streaming platform. The show brought in 34 million unique viewers, which does not include those who watched the show on mobile devices.
The show followed the interaction between several private zoo owners, specifically dedicated to big cats, and the way they conduct business and it's effect on the public, as well as the animals. The zoos, in some instances, harbored more than just large cats, but the show was specifically focused on those animals - especially the treatment and trade of them.
At the center of the show was the battle of Oklahoma's 'Joe Exotic' (Joseph Allen Maldenado-Passage) and Florida's Carole Baskin, who runs a proposed "shelter" for big cats, dubbed 'Big Cat Rescue.'
While the show pits Exotic and Baskin against each other in a variety of different ways, one side-story had audiences perplexed. Episode 3 has at least 20 minutes of dialogue dedicated to the disappearance of Baskin's husband, Don Lewis, in 1997. Directors brought Lewis' first wife and children, now adults, onto the show to discuss why they thought Baskin had committed the crime of making Lewis disappear.
Also appearing were Lewis' lawyer, and several individuals who used to work with Lewis or for Lewis. Many of them believed, or would insinuate, that Baskin was the mastermind behind Don's disappearance.
Further in the show, Baskin references that if someone would want a tiger to eat a person, they should cover them in sardine oil.
It was a thread that Exotic ran with, utilizing at every turn to antagonize Baskin. However, nothing was ever proven and the case was eventually closed, with Baskin moving on 5 years and one day to the date of disappearance, declaring Don legally dead, and eventually re-marrying.
Now, former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputies turned podcast duo are looking to jump in with their show to try and solve the case of Don Lewis' disappearance. The pair decided to get involved after Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister decided to re-open the case after seeing the 'Tiger King' on Netflix.
"(Woody and Jim) have received hundreds of request from fans across the country to look at the disappearance of Don Lewis," Real Life, Real Crime Podcast's press release says. "With their investigative background in cold case homicides and their ability to use crowd sourcing techniques, it will not take long for them to find some credible and tangible leads for the (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office) to help move the case forward."
Crowd sourcing, or engaging a large group of people toward a common goal (usually through social media) has become popular in law enforcement.
Currently, the two former local law enforcement utilize a podcast, based on their work when they were partners, to help solve cases, or push them into new realms.
In true 'Real Life, Real Crime' fashion, Sheriff Jason Ard and former Sheriff's detective Woody Overton announced Friday morning on a 'podcast' of sorts, that the broadcast duo would be engaging in that same crowd sourcing method with their audience and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
https://www.facebook.com/sheriffjasonard/videos/3479026705447193/
Their goal? Push the Barbara Blount case, which continues to haunt residents of Livingston Parish over a decade later, into a new realm.
Or solve it all together.
Blount was abducted, apparently by force, from her rural home on La. Hwy. 1036, near the St. Helena Parish line, on May 2, 2008. The search continued several weeks without any answers, the the sheriff's office has plead with the public almost every May since for any information they might have.
Real Life, Real Crime is a podcast which was started by Overton, who was then joined by Jim Rathmann later. The two were partners at the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, and continued to stay in touch after. You can learn about the podcast by listening to or watching the News' interview with the duo.
So far, the duo is four episodes deep, having talked to Blount's family, the sheriff, and members of the sheriff's department.
You can access episodes on their website, https://realliferealcrime.com/, or find it on your favorite podcast platform. The most recent episode can be found by following this link and follows Overton as he interviews Barbara Blount's son. The description is as follows:
In the fourth episode of “What Happened To Barbara Blount?”, Woody interviews Barbara Blount’s son. We experienced some interference on the microphones about halfway through the interview, and had to switch to the backup microphones. We apologize for the inconsistencies in the audio.
Please share the episodes and call the tipline with any information that you have about this case. (225)395-1302
