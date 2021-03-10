Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated graduates for the College of Business during a commencement ceremony inside Strawberry Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. After switching graduation ceremonies to a virtual format last spring and summer amid the coronavirus pandemic, university officials decided to hold an outdoor in-person commencement following the fall 2020 semester. To limit crowd sizes, the commencement was divided into four ceremonies over a two-day span, Dec. 8-9, 2020.