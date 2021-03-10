Southeastern Louisiana University has set the times and location for its spring 2021 graduation ceremonies, officials have announced.
In a recent statement posted via social media, officials said commencements will be held at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 18-19, in Strawberry Stadium.
Graduates of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (9 a.m.) and the College of Business (6 p.m.) will be honored May 18. Graduates of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences (9 a.m.) and the College of Education & Science and Technology (6 p.m.) will be honored on May 19.
The university has implemented multiple mitigation measures to keep in line with restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to guidelines the university posted, graduates are asked to limit invited guests to three individuals. Only guests with a ticket will gain entrance into the stadium.
Everyone in attendance will be required to wear masks and maintain social distance, the guidelines state.
All ceremonies will continue to be live-streamed “so that loved ones not in attendance may observe the ceremonies in real time,” the university said.
Spring 2021 Commencement will follow a similar format to the fall 2020 ceremonies that were held in Strawberry Stadium over two days. The university conferred degrees on more than 1,000 graduates during a two-day outdoor commencement in December, the first in-person commencement since before the coronavirus pandemic.
For the spring and summer commencements, the university held virtual ceremonies.
In years past, Southeastern’s commencements took place in the University Center in Hammond, where all graduates are honored in a single ceremony that packs the building.
For more details and updates about spring 2021 Commencement, visit www.southeastern.edu/commencement.
