New COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Louisiana on Wednesday, when the state reported one of its highest totals of confirmed and probable cases to date.
On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 3,264 new cases — the most in one day since Jan. 12, when the state was in the midst of its winter surge — in addition to 2,124 “probable” cases.
The 5,388 suspected cases is the third-most since the pandemic began, prompting another plea from Gov. John Bel Edwards to urge more people to get vaccinated.
“Numbers like this are avoidable, and we should be doing better,” Edwards said.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to rise, increasing by 65 overnight to 844 statewide, the most since Feb. 14. Since falling to 259 on July 2, hospitalizations have risen by 585.
Ventilator usage rose by nine to 64 statewide, figures show.
In addition to the new cases and hospitalizations, the state reported nine confirmed COVID-19 deaths and four “probable” deaths.
Louisiana has surpassed 500,000 total COVID-19 cases to date, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 424,386 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 82,496 “probable” cases
-- 9,819 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,055 “probable” deaths
-- 8,028,606 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,407,099 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,686,533 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In other Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 243 new COVID-19 cases — its most in a single day yet — and no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
Local officials also reported 198 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 11,534 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 4,331 “probable” cases
-- 192 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 25 “probable” deaths
-- 159,458 total COVID-19 tests
-- 40,376 initiated vaccine series; 36,781 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
