The Louisiana Department of Health is losing one of its most well-known leaders.
Dr. Jimmy Guidry, state health officer and medical director for the Louisiana Department of Health, will retire at the end of the year, according to a statement.
Guidry, who has served in a variety of roles with the department for more than three decades, will retire on Thursday, Dec. 31.
“Thank you to Dr. Guidry for his tremendous work on the behalf of all Louisianans,” said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, in a statement.
“He has worked tirelessly for the people of Louisiana through many catastrophes, among them Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Ike, Laura and Delta, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the great floods of 2016 and the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In more than 30 years with the Department of Health, Guidry has also served as the assistant secretary for the Office of Public Health and the Acadiana Region’s medical director. His 24-year tenure as state health officer is the longest for this role in Louisiana history.
Guidry has also served as Director of Adolescent Services at LSU School of Medicine, Pediatric Department, Earl K. Long Hospital and worked in Pediatric Private Practice.
Guidry presently chairs various task forces, including the LDH Obesity Task Force, the Child Death Review Panel and the Governor’s Task Force on Tuberculosis. He also represents the state at medical and environmental engagements across the country.
After receiving his Bachelors of Science from the University of Southwestern, Guidry earned his doctorate from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Earl K. Long Hospital. He has been Board Certified since 1984 and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
"As we prepare to close this extraordinary year, I am grateful that Dr. Guidry can retire knowing that we hold the COVID-19 vaccine — the first step toward ending the pandemic — in our hands,” Phillips said. “Though we will greatly miss his warmth and wisdom, we truly wish him all the best as he closes this chapter of his life.”
Assistant State Health Officer and Region One Medical Director Dr. Joseph Kanter, who also is currently serving as interim secretary for the Office of Public Health, will serve as the next State Health Officer and LDH Medical Officer, officials said.
Kanter will continue assisting as interim assistant secretary as LDH continues recruitment efforts to fill the role permanently.
