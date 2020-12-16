The state superintendent called teachers and support staff “essential workers” and said they should be prioritized when state officials determine who will be next in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a recent letter to Courtney Phillips, secretary for the Louisiana Department of Health, Superintendent Cade Brumley made his pitch to place educators on the forefront to receive the recently-approved vaccine, one of two state and federal leaders will be dolling out over the next several weeks.

Despite schools making “noble accommodations” to provide virtual instruction to students, Brumley said “there simply is no replacement for in-person instruction.”

Additionally, he said in-person instruction and peer-to-peer interaction is in the “best interest of the physical, emotional and mental well-being of most students” as well as parents and guardians who are “struggling to balance staying at home with their children and meaningful employment.”

“For these reasons, I respectfully request that our approximately 166,000 early childcare workers, PK-12 teachers, bus drivers, custodians and other education staff are prioritized for voluntary access to COVID-19 vaccines as essential workers on frontlines,” Brumley said in the letter.

“Their health and safety is critical to providing high quality, in-person instruction, while also securing the physical and mental well-being of Louisiana’s most valuable asset, its students.”

The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine began being distributed on Monday, with the state expected to administer as many as 79,000 doses to Louisiana’s frontline healthcare and emergency medical services workers, a group that totals between 125,000 and 135,000 people.

The second vaccine, by Moderna, may get federal Emergency Use Authorization as early as this week. When it is shipped, Gov. John Bel Edwards said it will be used for the staff and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, between 75,000 and 80,000 people.

Edwards hasn’t yet indicated the next group in line for possible vaccination, saying only that he will follow guidance from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which recommended healthcare workers and nursing homes in the first group.

Brumley hopes teachers and support staff — a group that has totaled more than 3,000 positive COVID-19 cases, according to health officials — will be next up in what has been a school year unlike any other.

“We have asked our teachers and staff to make every effort possible to continue providing high quality instruction in the face of this global pandemic,” Brumley said. “Their bravery and passion is nothing short of heroic as they have prioritized the health, safety and academic needs of their students!”

In his letter, Brumley said the Department of Education and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, in partnership with the Department of Health and other medical professionals, have provided health and safety guidelines to schools “that have been well received and implemented with fidelity across the state.”

Educators have had to adapt their teaching methods to include both in-person and remote students as well as implement regular cleaning practices throughout the day to maintain a greater level of sanitation.

Recently, the Louisiana Department of Health adopted new federal guidance regarding quarantine duration for COVID-19, which allows people who may have been exposed to shorten their isolation period from 14 days to 10 days, or as few as 7 days with a negative test.

Prior to the announcement, school leaders spent weeks calling for a loosening of restrictions as the number of those in quarantine threatened to haul day-to-day operations.

In a statement at the time, Brumley said, “It's important that our schools are open and functioning properly,” and praised “the work of our educators” who have helped avoid “widespread closures.”

“Our schools have not been found to be ‘super spreaders’ of this virus and we’re thankful for this,” Brumley said. “We believe continued adherence to our mitigation efforts such as group sizes, face coverings, physical distancing, and hand washing are critically important.

“We must remain vigilant until this pandemic ends — especially now during the holiday season.”

Now, Brumley hopes leaders will again keep educators in mind, saying that keeping schools and early learning centers open with face-to-face instruction is critical for more than just the students.

“The network and impact of our schools and early learning centers extends across all demographics of our great state,” he said.