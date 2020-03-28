The Three O’Clock Project, a Baton Rouge-based non-profit organization aimed at providing nutritious meals to at-risk students, has partnered with Mighty Moms to feed local children amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The mobile “grab-and-go” sites will be open Monday and Thursday at nine locations throughout Livingston Parish, according to Emily Chatelain, executive director for the Three O’Clock Project.

On both days, each child will receive three breakfast meals and three lunch meals — a total of six meals. One of those will be a hot meal to be eaten that day, Chatelain said, while the others can be refrigerated to be eaten later in the week.

All meals are free and intended for children ages 18 and younger.

The Three O’Clock Project, whose mission is “to provide healthy meals and nutrition education for at-risk students,” provides as much as 25,000 meals a month during its regular after-school and summer programs, according to its website.

But amid the novel coronavirus, which spiked to 2,746 positive cases in Louisiana as of Friday, the non-profit was granted permission by the state to start its summer program early to keep students fed while schools are closed.

The Three O’Clock Project has already implemented mobile grab-and-go sites in East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, and Plaquemines parishes, according to its website. It will start in Zachary, Central, and Livingston Parish on Monday, Chatelain said.

Chatelain said her organization reached out to Mighty Moms, a local non-profit food pantry, after learning of its “give and take” food barrels that are scattered at more than 25 sites throughout the parish.

That conversation led to The Three O’Clock Project agreeing to bring its services to Livingston Parish, where some 26,000 students are out of school following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ order to close all Louisiana schools until April 13.

“What Mighty Moms is doing is amazing,” Chatelain said. “When we saw it, that’s when we reached out to supplement what they’re doing. We’re just hoping this could help.”

A refrigerated truck will travel to nine locations in Livingston Parish, where workers will arrange tables and tents. Depending on the site, families will be able to either drive through to pick up their meals or walk up and grab them off tables. Chatelain said tables will be spaced 10 feet apart.

Listed below are the times and locations for the mobile “grab-and-go” meal sites. Chatelain said that times may vary.

-- 9 a.m. - Livingston Pawn Shop, located at 13850 Florida Blvd., Livingston

-- 9:45 a.m. - Slingin' Iron Crossfit, located at 11013 Hwy. 190, Walker

-- 10:25 a.m. - Wildcat Dr @ Stump St, located at 13327 Wildcat Drive, Walker

-- 11:15 a.m. - Linder Road Trailer Park, located at 31531 Linder Road, Denham Springs

-- 12 p.m. - Amite Baptist Church, located at 7100 Amite Church Road, Denham Springs

-- 12:45 p.m. - Magnolia Estates Mobile Home Park, located at 8458 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs

-- 1:30 p.m. - L.M. Lockhart Park Community Center, located at 320 Martin Luther King Drive, Denham Springs

-- 2:15 p.m. - Eastover Estates, located at 25825 Aztec Drive, Denham Springs

-- 3 p.m. - Southside Baptist Church, located at 7572 Vincent Road, Denham Springs