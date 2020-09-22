Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy, at podium, speaks during a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, regarding a proposed “day of action” from members of the Livingston Federation of Teachers. Behind Murphy, from left, are Beth Jones, principal of Live Oak High; Laura Dunlap, principal of Seventh Ward Elementary; Eric Fasbender, science teacher at Live Oak High; and Melissa Belgard, ELA teacher at Denham Springs Junior High.