LIVINGSTON -- District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
August 3, 2020
Judge Jeffrey Johnson
Mikka Bazar, age 25, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to indecent behavior with a juvenile. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Gautreau, age 30, of Prairieville, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule IV controlled dangerous substances- Xanax, possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin, and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Huey Henderson, age 49, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections.
Chris Sullivan, age 41, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. Sentencing is scheduled for August 20, 2020.
August 10, 2020
Judge Charlotte Foster
Brian Bosarge, age 32, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. He received credit for time served.
Tiffany Breaux, age 47, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Salvatore Broes Jr., age 67, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor aggravated assault. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Billy Dale, age 48, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Wardell Fletcher, age 44, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. He received credit for time served.
William Garrett, age 44, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Brian Jackson, age 40, of French Settlement, LA, pleaded no contest to negligent homicide. Sentencing is scheduled for September 3, 2020.
Samuel Jackson, age 41, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to first offense domestic abuse battery. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Amber Jarreau, age 27, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Robert Kerst, age 37, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of domestic abuse battery- misdemeanor grade. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. Time is to be served concurrently.
Jerry Matherne, age 20, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He received credit for time served.
Colby Morgan, age 24, of French Settlement, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. He received credit for time served.
Thomas Morgan, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. He received credit for time served.
Ronald Nance, age 58, of Gainsville, GA, pleaded no contest to improper telephone communications. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Ryan Riley, age 34, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. He received credit for time served.
Michael Shively, age 33, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor aggravated assault. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Ashlea Weatherford, age 31, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Blaine Wells, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to second degree battery. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
August 11, 2020
Judge Charlotte Foster
Bobby Albin, age 46, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. He was sentenced to 30 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $400.00 fine along with court costs.
Kristopher Allen, age 21, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. He received credit for time served.
Blake Ashford, age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- child endangerment, and resisting an officer. He received credit for time served.
David Blanchard, age 43, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated- first offense. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Ashley Craig, age 31, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Charles Hagan Jr., age 27, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery, simple battery, and simple assault. He received credit for time served.
Tyrez Jackson, age 28, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Sherri James, age 61, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. She received credit for time served.
Loren Jeffress, age 41, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated-first offense. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Adam Knecht, age 36, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded guilty to resisting an officer. He received credit for time served.
Bryan Levatino, age 56, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple assault. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Patrick Palermo, age 43, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to resisting an officer. He received credit for time served.
Marty Reed, age 43, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated. He received credit for time served.
Russ Romero, age 42, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years.
Colby Simoneaux, age 25, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to careless operation. He was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail. He is ordered to pay a $252.00 fine along with court costs.
Scottie Wheat, age 49, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to simple cruelty to animals. He was sentenced to 90 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $252.00 fine along with court costs.
August 12, 2020
Judge Robert Morrison
Michael Clayton, age 54, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of violation of protective order. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years.
Dane Coates, age 32, of Amite, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Christopher Suire, age 37, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to simple assault. He was sentenced to 43 days in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Ralph Talbot, age 64, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated- first offense. He was sentenced to 90 days in the parish jail. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
August 13, 2020
Judge Robert Morrison
Jerri Bond, age 31, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Devin Capello, age 24, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to simple escape. He was sentenced to six months with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Richard Fletcher, age 27, of Baton Rouge, LA, was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections for carnal knowledge of a juvenile. All but one year of the sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years/
Rodney Hebert, age 33, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 15 days in the parish jail. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years.
David Howell, age 25, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Blake Labruzza, age 30, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and theft under $1,000.00. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Candace Landry, age 35, of Gonzales, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Thomas Magee, age 43, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Javin Meche, age 36, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Joshua Moore, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. He is to serve the sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
Dalton Samson, age 26, of Denham Springs, LA, was sentenced to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Matthew Schilling, age 35, of Baker, LA, pleaded no contest to carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. All but one year of the sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years.
Brian Selders, age 41, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to six years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
William Winemiller, age 32, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
August 17, 2020
Judge Gaidry
Corey Dabadie, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- child endangerment law. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Caden Garrett, age 27, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to theft of $5,000.00 or more. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
August 17, 2020
Judge Brian Abels
Jonathan Alain, age 27, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple escape. He was sentenced to 18 months in the parish jail.
Julius Allen, age 33, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to cruelty to juveniles. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Michael Blackburn, age 28, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to home invasion and simple criminal damage to property over $1,000.00 but less than $5,000.00. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Jessica Call, age 32, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to carnal knowledge of a juvenile. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Billy Davis, age 48, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- intentional infliction of serious bodily injury. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court.
Jonathan Davis, age 44, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and domestic abuse battery- first offense. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Travis Davis, age 53, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Kimberly France, age 42, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated- first offense. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $859.00 fine along with court costs.
Derrick Guedry, age 39, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to theft in excess of $1,000.00 but less than $5,000.00. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Skyler Herring, age 20, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Bryan Kirby, age 47, of Zachary, LA, pleaded no contest to cruelty to juveniles. He was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Tiffany Lesage, age 48, of Prairieville, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Nancy Logarbo, age 27, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to accessory to second degree murder and obstruction of justice. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Kristin Martin, age 36, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin and possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $1,000.00 fine along with court costs.
Travis Rhodes, age 31, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and improper telephone communications. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Roberto Rios, age 32, of Rio Grande City, TX, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- first offense. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Santonio Williams, age 37, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to second degree battery. He received credit for time served.
Christopher York, age 42, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
August 19, 2020
Judge Jeffrey Johnson
Justin Bourgeois, age 36, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace, simple criminal damage to property, and entry after forbidden. H received credit for time served.
Salvador Elizalde, age 44, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of theft and pleaded guilty to resisting an officer. He received credit for time served.
Cody Wilson, age 29, of Azle, TX, pleaded no contest to simple criminal damage to property. He received credit for time served.
August 20, 2020
Judge Jeffrey Johnson
Sandra Albright, age 54, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She received credit for time served.
Michael Allen, age 44, of French Settlement, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances and possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Chester Baggett, age 58, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to fourth offense driving while intoxicated. He was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections. Two years of the sentence will be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. He received credit for time served.
Amber Causey, age 39, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. She received credit for time served.
Jeremy Hobgood, age 40, of Slaughter, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. He received credit for time served.
Terry Jumonville, age 48, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana and criminal mischief. He received credit for time served.
Miles Miller, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. He received credit for time served.
Dylan Raborn, age 27, of Zachary, LA, pleaded no contest to contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Ryan Roth, age 36, of Ponchatoula, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of theft of firearms and illegal possession of stolen firearms. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. He received credit for time served.
Terry Schaefer, age 37, of New Sarpy, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Kaycee Angelo, age 37, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin and two counts of possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Chris Sullivan, age 40, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
James Thornton, age 41, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. He received credit for time served.
Dalton Walker, age 22, of Tickfaw, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. He received credit for time served.
Gage Weaver, age 20, of Prairieville, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. He received credit for time served.
Victoria Wolfe, age 33, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. She received credit for time served.
August 20, 2020
Judge Gaidry
Preston Dukes, age 20, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal carrying of a weapon and aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a firearm. He was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. Time is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
August 26, 2020
Judge Gaidry
Denisha Coonce, age 31, of St. Amant, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, entry on or remaining after forbidden, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Terry Pooler, age 55, of Springfield, LA, pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing and resisting an officer. He was sentenced to 90 days in the parish jail for each count. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Anthony Tuggle, age 35, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to violation of protection order- second offense. He was sentenced to three months in the parish jail. He received credit for time served.
Stanley Williams, age 49, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to allowing dogs to roam. He was sentenced to five days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended.
August 27, 2020
Judge Gaidry
Brianna Burkins, age 26, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections.
Briggett Johnson, age 40, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to distribution or possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances and distribution or possession with intent to distribute marijuana. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections on each count. Time is to be served concurrently.
James Nettles, age 40, of Walker, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
James Robertson, age 43, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of stolen things, theft of a motor vehicle, and theft in excess of $1,000.00 but less than $5,000.00. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Norvin Townsend, age 43, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded guilty to theft, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, and possession of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections on each count. Time is to be served concurrently.
Stephanie Warren, age 34, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- methamphetamine, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances- oxycodone, possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
August 31, 2020
Judge Robert Morrison
Ricky Bond, age 34, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Romika Jackson, age 32, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. She was placed on probation for one year. She received credit for time served.
Katrina Kuhn, age 47, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to distribution of schedule IV controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. All but one year of the sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Caleb Morgan, age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen firearm, and illegal possession of stolen things. He was sentenced to 10 years with the department of corrections. He is to serve the sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. He received credit for time served.
Christy Smith, age 37, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for one year. She is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
DeShawn Stewart, age 23, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to 10 counts of principle to simple burglary. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
