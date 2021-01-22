District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that the following individuals appeared in court and pleaded either guilty or no contest or were found guilty of the following crimes and received the following sentences:
Judge Charlotte Foster
December 7, 2020
Ragan Brumfield, age 24, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to resisting an officer. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Michael Cahill, age 45, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. He received credit for time served.
George Cannon, age 27, of Gonzales, LA, pleaded no contest to unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Shane Deer, age 20, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was deferred and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Ann Font, age 55, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of fentanyl and driving while intoxicated- first offense. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Adrianna Garza, age 31, of Prairieville, LA, pleaded no contest to three counts of possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances-methamphetamine. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Elizabeth George, age 40, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault with a firearm, resisting an officer, simple battery, and criminal damage to property. She was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Ashley Harper, age 46, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Tyler Hood, age 37, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received credit for time served.
Jonathan Jarreau, age 31, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to second degree battery and domestic abuse battery. He was sentenced to six years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Matthew Johnson, age 35, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- strangulation. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Benjamin Jones, age 30, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Salvador Laurcella, age 43, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Derrick Miller, age 42, of Independence, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Juliann Naquin, age 39, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received credit for time served.
Tony Picou, age 49, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to two counts of theft. He received credit for time served.
David Serrano, age 47, of Donaldsonville, LA, pleaded no contest to violation of protective order. He received credit for time served.
George Terrell, age 40, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He received credit for time served.
Daniel Tyler, age 55, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Randall Woodall, age 39, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. He received credit for time served.
Judge Gaidry
December 8, 2020
Donald Evans, age 29, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to production/manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances, and possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Dylan Lemoine, age 23, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to arson with intent to defraud. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Judge Charlotte Foster
December 8, 2020
Bryan Arnold, age 25, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. He received credit for time served.
Terry Bordelon, age 29, of Mandeville, LA, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated-first offense. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $859.00 fine along with court costs.
Bilbo Dephillips, age 53, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to resisting an officer. He received credit for time served.
Taylor Gill, age 26, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to theft, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He received credit for time served.
Donna Hill, age 53, of Maurepas, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. She received credit for time served.
Tristan Hines, age 19, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended. He is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Demond Johnson, age 30, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated- first offense. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $859.00 fine along with court costs.
Lexie Lanier, age 23, of French Settlement, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended. She is ordered to pay a $100.00 fine along with court costs.
Joseph Leggion, age 37, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to violation of protective order. He received credit for time served.
Richard Smith, age 20, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to second degree battery. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Albert Thompson, age 53, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- first offense. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $350.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Williams, age 33, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated- first offense and resisting an officer. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $859.00 fine along with court costs.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson
December 14, 2020
Justin Ballard, age 28, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to resisting an officer. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Darren Blount Jr., age 31, of Holden, LA, pleaded no contest to theft. He was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Ricky Bunch Jr., age 37, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Joshua Everhart, age 29, of Tickfaw, LA, pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things $1,000.00-$5,000.00. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections.
Crystal Hartfield, age 44, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to one year with the department of corrections. She received credit for time served.
Gabrielle Hartwick, age 26, of Albany, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 14 days in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Jamie Landry, age 45, of Tickfaw, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years.
Richard Parsons, age 34, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin and distribution of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to four years with the department of corrections. He received credit for time served.
Scott Punch, age 20, of Houma, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Albert Shoemaker, age 37, of Ferriday, LA, pleaded no contest to resisting arrest. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Michael Wainwright, age 29, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- victim pregnant and domestic abuse battery. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections.
Judge Brian Abels
December 17, 2020
Caleb Accardo, age 27, of Tickfaw, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. He was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Leslie Anderson, age 44, of Hammond, LA, pleaded no contest to simple burglary and driving while intoxicated- first offense. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay all fines and court costs.
Tanner Bernard, age 21, of Leland, MS, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- strangulation. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Katie Bourgeois, age 28, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $250.00 fine along with court costs.
Julie Doucet, age 48, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Heather Duncan, age 40, of LaPlace, LA, pleaded no contest to possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Haleigh Hargrove, age 19, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Louis Hernandez, age 40, of Walker, LA, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery- strangulation. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Mona Holmes, age 43, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Jason Johnson, age 37, of St. Amant, LA, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances- heroin. He was sentenced to seven years with the department of corrections.
Alexis Lanus, age 31, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to controlled dangerous substances by misrepresentation. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Kelsey Morehead, age 29, of St. Amant, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances. She was sentenced to two years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Rachael Mulvey, age 30, of Springfield, LA, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated- first offense. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $859.00 fine along with court costs.
Mario Palacios, age 25, of Livingston, LA, pleaded no contest to simple battery. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $500.00 fine along with court costs.
Anthony Stoker, age 28, of Denham Springs, LA, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to 10 days in the parish jail. The sentence was satisfied.
Dustin Tagert, age 31, of Denham Springs, LA, pleased no contest to domestic abuse battery- strangulation and domestic abuse battery- first offense. He was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
Shawn Trosclair, age 36, of Baton Rouge, LA, pleaded no contest to cruelty to a juvenile. She was sentenced to three years with the department of corrections. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years. She is ordered to pay a $750.00 fine along with court costs.
