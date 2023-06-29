Pointing to his proven record of positive results for the people of our area, Jason Amato announced today that he is a candidate for the District 81 seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives in the October 14, 2023 election.
Rep. Clay Schexnayder is term-limited and cannot seek re-election to the seat, which covers portions of St. James, Ascension and Livingston Parishes.
“I have worked for decades to provide vital improvements to our road and drainage systems while helping to foster a positive business climate that encourages continued economic development and job creation,” Amato said.
“As your state representative, I will provide strong, conservative leadership and do all I can to enhance our quality of life, always keeping in mind that I work for you. I humbly ask for your vote and support.”
Having served eight years as a Lutcher Town Alderman and currently completing his fourth, four-year term as a member of the St. James Parish Council, Amato is uniquely qualified to serve as State Representative.
“I have experience in managing St. James’ $89 million budget and practical knowledge of every facet of government from the local to the state and federal level. I know how to get things done while ensuring that citizens get the absolute most for their tax dollars. My extensive experience in building and lighting roads, enhancing drainage systems, supporting law enforcement and public safety and improving recreational opportunities will allow me to be an effective representative from day one.”
Amato said he will, “Keep working to secure funding for hurricane protection projects that keep our communities safe.”
He will fully support efforts to further enhance a positive business climate, which he said, “Will encourage economic development and job creation.”
“By taking care of our existing businesses first, more people will discover what a great place District 81 is to live, work and raise a family,” he said. “As companies locate here, they will bring jobs and revenue to local government and much-needed money for continued improvement to our schools.”
Amato serves on the Louisiana Transportation Authority, fostering public/private partnerships to improve our state’s roadways. He was Chief of the Lutcher Volunteer Fire Department for several terms and helped develop a new contract structure with Acadian Ambulance to better serve residents in emergencies.
Amato, 58, said he will be a full-time State Representative, as he recently retired as the Production Excellence Manager with Shell Chemical after more than 34 years of service.
“I have no other business interests and will work every day to serve you,” he said.
Amato was a leader in the company’s emergency response team, graduating from the LSU, Delgado and Texas A&M fire response schools and is National Incident Command 100/200/300 certified.
He is a member of the Louisiana Police Jury Association and served on the St. James Parish 4-H Parents Board and is the permit coordinator for St. James Parish Bonfires. Amato is a graduate of Ascension VoTech College and lives in Lutcher with his wife of 34 years, Nancy. They have two adult daughters: Randi, who is married to Wyatt Stewart of Livingston and is expecting the Amato’s first grandchild this summer and Rayni, who is in her second year of law school at LSU.
The Amato’s are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He is a 3rd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus and a volunteer 7th grade public school religion teacher. He is a member of the Lutcher Quarterback and Pelican Point Golf Clubs.
(This article was submitted by the campaign for Jason Amato.)
