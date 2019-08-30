DENHAM SPRINGS -- Every night before he goes to sleep, Levi Russell says a prayer for his heroes in blue.
He says one for Deputy Nick Locicero, a K9 officer who once gave Levi a T-shirt representing the U.S. Police Canine Association. Levi wears the shirt as often as he can.
He also says a prayer for Lance Landry, the assistant ward at the Livingston Parish Detention Center, where Levi is a regular visitor. Levi’s eyes brighten up every time he sees Landry, who wraps the boy up in the biggest “anaconda hugs.”
Levi prays for many other officers by name, but the first person he says a prayer for is Cpl. Shane Totty, the Baton Rouge police officer who died when a pickup truck plowed into his motorcycle during a funeral procession in early 2019.
Levi first heard of Totty in February 2018, shortly after the officer was shot while responding to a call in south Baton Rouge. Levi made a card for Totty wishing him a speedy recovery and even used all the money in his piggy bank to buy him a gift.
The two later met at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales during a fundraiser for the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation (CALEF), a non-profit organization that raises money to buy protective gear for first responders. Totty was so moved by Levi’s gesture that he tracked the boy down among the crowd to let him know how much it meant.
They remained good friends until Totty’s passing a year later, but Levi still talks about Totty as if he’s still here.
“He’s got a good heart,” Rosie Russell said of her 6-year-old grandson. “He worries about his heroes in blue, and he prays for them every night for God to keep them safe.”
But young Levi does more than pray for his heroes’ safety. Though he won’t turn 7 until May, he’s taken their safety into his own hands.
In recent months, the oldest son of Megan Russell and Matthew Musser of Watson has made headlines for his fundraising efforts to purchase bullet-proof vests for local law enforcement.
He's been featured in newspapers, on local news stations, and was even mentioned on national television during Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier.”
In April, Levi presented two Angel Armor bulletproof vests to Deputy Katie Robbins and Lt. Ken McMorris, both of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Jason Ard said the vests are lighter with improved technology.
Levi, now a first-grader at South Live Oak Elementary, raised the money through household chores that included anything from picking up his toys to helping his grandmother fold clothes. His reasoning for the gifts was simple.
“I wanted them to be safe from gunfire,” Levi told The News at the time.
Levi learned at a young age about the dangerous work of law enforcement officers following the shooting of six officers outside a Baton Rouge convenience store in the summer of 2016. After the ambush, he and his grandmother brought baked goods to a police officer who lived down the street.
Before then, Levi had always dreamed of being a firefighter, but that changed after the officer down the road took the patch off his vest and gave it to Levi.
“He wanted to be a police officer right after that,” his grandfather, Brett Overton, said. “He just wants to help his community.”
Now, Levi spends his free time envisioning his future life as a cop. His favorite shows are "LEGO SWAT" and "LEGO City Police," which he constantly watches on his tablet at home. He also spends a lot of time making illustrations of cops, police vehicles, and K9s.
After getting the patch, Levi started making chocolate-covered pretzels that he passes out to any police officer he comes across. His grandparents estimate they’ve given out “several thousand” of the dainties in the last three years.
But his efforts don’t stop there.
Levi and his grandparents make regular visits to the bank to drop off money the young boy has collected for bullet-proof vests. They take pictures of every deposit and post them on “Officer Levi’s Adventures” Facebook page, which is full of photos of Levi with his friends in blue.
Levi writes thank-you cards to every person or group that donates to his cause. Recently, the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s Office gave Levi $750 for his endeavor, but Russell said too many people have given money to count.
“This community has been unbelievable,” Rosie said.
It’s become common for Levi to spot a police vehicle and ask his grandparents to pull over so he can meet the officer inside. Most of the time, the officers already know Levi by name.
“Levi’s eyes get so big when they call him by name,” Rosie said. “You should see his face. They don’t recognize us as much, but when we open the backdoor and let Levi out, they know him. That’s every day.”
Though Levi has made it his mission to give to police officers, he’s received plenty of gifts from them in return.
Over the last three years, he’s been sent 120 police patches from stations in New York, Illinois, Maine, New Hampshire and Colorado, though he says his favorites are the K9 patches. He also has more than 40 challenge coins from various police departments, and several officers have even given him their personal badges.
Most of Levi’s police gifts hang in his room, which is filled with patches, challenge coins, newspaper clippings, badges, and police uniforms Levi puts on each day after school.
Levi has been a special guest at several law enforcement events over the last few years. He attended a CALEF event in February, has presented twice at the Denham Springs Kiwanis Club’s Peace Officer of the Year luncheon, and was a guest at a Crime Stoppers event this year in Baton Rouge.
Recently, he was invited to ride in the Baton Rouge Christmas Parade with the widows of the fallen officers from the 2016 ambush.
Levi has met several Louisiana sheriffs over the last few years, including Ard, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, and Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, among others. The ASPO SWAT team even stopped by for Levi's fifth birthday party, treating him and his friends to a visit inside a BearCat, an armored truck utilized by police departments across the country.
“I was so nervous,” Rosie said with a laugh.
Most recently, Levi raised money for law enforcement during a fundraiser that took place at Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill in Denham Springs on Aug. 21.
Mike O’Neal, owner of the popular eatery, agreed to donate 10 percent of all sales from the day toward Levi’s cause after Levi said he wanted to donate a vest in honor of O’Neal’s father, who was a state trooper for more than 20 years.
“They almost brought me to tears,” O’Neal said before the event. “It’s become a personal thing, and it’s definitely something that’s needed. I’m just so excited to be involved in this.”
Levi showed up to the fundraiser in his regular after-school attire: a police uniform, a police hat, and his beloved utility belt with handcuffs and an aerosol gun. He was even wearing the custom-made Angel Armor vest that CALEF President Pat Enclave gave him over the summer.
Tired from school, Levi was quiet for much of the fundraiser — that is, until his friends in blue showed up.
The first to arrive was Landry, who gave a smiling Levi a high-five and a big hug. While Levi and Landry were having a quiet conversation, Rosie recalled a recent trip to the Detention Center in which Levi saw a man being released.
“Levi was talking to the guy and he asked him what he did, and the man said he was trying to get away from the police,” Rosie said. “Levi told him to behave himself next time or they’ll track him down again.”
Landry is always one of the first people Levi visits whenever he goes to the courthouse. Landry, like all the other officers Levi comes across, said he looks forward to Levi's visits, but more importantly, he appreciates the boy's desire to protect those who protect others.
“He’s a special young man,” Landry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.