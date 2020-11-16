Albany High has announced the school’s 2020 homecoming court.
Elected to the homecoming court were senior maids Brooklyn Holbrooks, Christen Magee, Emma Miranda, Grace Murray, and Amya Taylor.
One of the seniors will be revealed as queen during the Hornets’ football game against Archbishop Hannan on Friday, Nov. 20
Also elected to the court were junior maids Chloe Barrilleaux, Alysa Fletcher, and Abrielle Oschner; sophomore maids Isabell Berlier, Adeline Bradley, and Maya Contreras; and freshman maids Kaydence Aguilera, Cayden Boudreaux, and Talyn Tompkins.
