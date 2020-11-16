AHS Homecoming 2020
Albany High recently announced the 2020 homecoming court. Pictured, front row from left, are senior maids Brooklyn Holbrooks, Amya Taylor, Emma Miranda, Christen Magee, and Grace Murray. Pictured, standing from left, are freshmen maids Kaydence Aguilera, Talyn Tompkins, and Cayden Boudreaux; sophomore maids Maya Contreras, Adeline Bradley, and Isabell Berlier; and junior maids Abrielle Oschner, Chloe Barrilleaux, and Alysa Fletcher.

 Photo by Tiffany Bigner

Albany High has announced the school's 2020 homecoming court.

Elected to the homecoming court were senior maids Brooklyn Holbrooks, Christen Magee, Emma Miranda, Grace Murray, and Amya Taylor.

One of the seniors will be revealed as queen during the Hornets’ football game against Archbishop Hannan on Friday, Nov. 20

Also elected to the court were junior maids Chloe Barrilleaux, Alysa Fletcher, and Abrielle Oschner; sophomore maids Isabell Berlier, Adeline Bradley, and Maya Contreras; and freshman maids Kaydence Aguilera, Cayden Boudreaux, and Talyn Tompkins.

