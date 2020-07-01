After waiting more than a month longer than expected, Albany High celebrated the Class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 30.
The ceremony was held on the football field at Walker High, where friends and family members gathered to watch their beloved seniors receive their high school diplomas. The entire ceremony was live streamed on Facebook and local cable stations.
During the ceremony, approximately 111 seniors were recognized, including 37 graduating with honors. Along with remarks from Principal Kimberly Freeman, seniors who spoke during the ceremony included Dawson Smith, Madison Knight, and Grace Purvis, the school’s Student of the Year.
Listed below are the names of all Albany High graduates this year.
(Note: *Summa Cum Laude, 3.75 or above; **Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749)
Albany High Class of 2020
Caleb Mason Cooley
Alyssa Marie Crayton *
Brayden Scott Davis
Madison Faye Davis
Nichole Leigh Davis
Kolby Gene Dechara
Tanne Lynn Delatte
Da'Shawn Tobias Doherty
Glenn Devin Dufrene
Jeremiah David Duhe
Shane Michael Everhardt
Lyric Denise Faldetta *
Madison Kayleigh Fletcher
Kelsey Laken Floyd
Sam Lee Foster III
Tristyn Marie Friloux *
Kelsey Rae Gann
Tristan Lee Gatlin
Quinton Paul Gauthreaux
Annalea Elizabeth Giamalva *
Jorge Luis Gonzalez
Jayden Saul Graciliano
Matthew Charles Anthony Guillot
Austin Michael Hampton *
Julia Rene Hanewinkel *
Dylan Cole Hayden
Francisco Javier Herrera
Amya Lashea Holbrooks
Garrett Allen Holland
Lathen Wade Howard
Arianna Ashley Howell
Beverly Jean Hoyt
Clinton Matthew Hoyt
Devyn Reece Hoyt *
Wayne Joseph Hubert
Derrick Brandon Hurst
Trinity Leigh Huszar *
Honour Glory Johnson
Sterling Makenzie-Pearl Johnson *
Victoria Grace Johnson
Bailey Alise Jones
Breana Noel Kinchen *
Joseph Leonard Kinchen
Madison Ashley Knight *
Stephen P. Kuhn
Kaitlyn Paige Landry
Kellie Michelle Landry
Gage Michael McTaggart **
Blake Austin Miller
Brennan Lee Moran
Micah Aaron Murray
Marina Cate Neal *
Ethan Christopher Nelson
Skylar Marie Nichols **
Madeline Sierra Oubre
Kymren Renee Pecoraro *
Rayanna LaShelby Pena
David Michael Perez *
Nicole Angelle Perkins
Steven Wayne Petho
Emily Nichole Pierre
Orlando Pineda *
Megan Mae Poe *
Caleb Joseph Puma
Ethan Jacob Purvis
Grace Helen Purvis *
Reid Shelton Rayborn
Braneisha Tanae Rheams
Brandy Renee Ricks
Ethan Marcel Ridgell
Nicholas Roach **
Gregory Victor Salinas
Ethan Paul Sampey
Caralyn Ashley Shultz
Dawson Michael Smith **
Halle Rae Smith
Joseph Albert Snee
Abbie Gayle Spring **
Aubree Laine Staggs
Jacob Kyle Stewart **
Michael Triston Stewart
Tabitha Harlee Temple
Drew Glenn Thompson **
Jakayla Tychelle Thompson
Madelyn Kate Thompson *
Ellie Ophelia Torrance *
Ronnie Jay Turbeville **
Brittney Renee Turner *
Andrea Urbina
Joshua James Vassil **
Abbey Noelle Wainwright **
Gracie Cheyenne Wainwright **
Alysa Danielle Warren *
Trey Michael Yelverton
