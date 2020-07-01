Albany High Class of 2020

A graduation ceremony celebrating the Albany High Class of 2020 was held on Wednesday, June 30, 2020.

 David Gray | The News

After waiting more than a month longer than expected, Albany High celebrated the Class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 30.

The ceremony was held on the football field at Walker High, where friends and family members gathered to watch their beloved seniors receive their high school diplomas. The entire ceremony was live streamed on Facebook and local cable stations.

During the ceremony, approximately 111 seniors were recognized, including 37 graduating with honors. Along with remarks from Principal Kimberly Freeman, seniors who spoke during the ceremony included Dawson Smith, Madison Knight, and Grace Purvis, the school’s Student of the Year.

Listed below are the names of all Albany High graduates this year.

(Note: *Summa Cum Laude, 3.75 or above; **Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749)

Albany High Class of 2020

Caleb Mason Cooley

Alyssa Marie Crayton *

Brayden Scott Davis

Madison Faye Davis

Nichole Leigh Davis

Kolby Gene Dechara

Tanne Lynn Delatte

Da'Shawn Tobias Doherty

Glenn Devin Dufrene

Jeremiah David Duhe

Shane Michael Everhardt

Lyric Denise Faldetta *

Madison Kayleigh Fletcher

Kelsey Laken Floyd

Sam Lee Foster III

Tristyn Marie Friloux *

Kelsey Rae Gann

Tristan Lee Gatlin

Quinton Paul Gauthreaux

Annalea Elizabeth Giamalva *

Jorge Luis Gonzalez

Jayden Saul Graciliano

Matthew Charles Anthony Guillot

Austin Michael Hampton *

Julia Rene Hanewinkel *

Dylan Cole Hayden

Francisco Javier Herrera

Amya Lashea Holbrooks

Garrett Allen Holland

Lathen Wade Howard

Arianna Ashley Howell

Beverly Jean Hoyt

Clinton Matthew Hoyt

Devyn Reece Hoyt *

Wayne Joseph Hubert

Derrick Brandon Hurst

Trinity Leigh Huszar *

Honour Glory Johnson

Sterling Makenzie-Pearl Johnson *

Victoria Grace Johnson

Bailey Alise Jones

Breana Noel Kinchen *

Joseph Leonard Kinchen

Madison Ashley Knight *

Stephen P. Kuhn

Kaitlyn Paige Landry

Kellie Michelle Landry

Gage Michael McTaggart **

Blake Austin Miller

Brennan Lee Moran

Micah Aaron Murray

Marina Cate Neal *

Ethan Christopher Nelson

Skylar Marie Nichols **

Madeline Sierra Oubre

Kymren Renee Pecoraro *

Rayanna LaShelby Pena

David Michael Perez *

Nicole Angelle Perkins

Steven Wayne Petho

Emily Nichole Pierre

Orlando Pineda *

Megan Mae Poe *

Caleb Joseph Puma

Ethan Jacob Purvis

Grace Helen Purvis *

Reid Shelton Rayborn

Braneisha Tanae Rheams

Brandy Renee Ricks

Ethan Marcel Ridgell

Nicholas Roach **

Gregory Victor Salinas

Ethan Paul Sampey

Caralyn Ashley Shultz

Dawson Michael Smith **

Halle Rae Smith

Joseph Albert Snee

Abbie Gayle Spring **

Aubree Laine Staggs

Jacob Kyle Stewart **

Michael Triston Stewart

Tabitha Harlee Temple

Drew Glenn Thompson **

Jakayla Tychelle Thompson

Madelyn Kate Thompson *

Ellie Ophelia Torrance *

Ronnie Jay Turbeville **

Brittney Renee Turner *

Andrea Urbina

Joshua James Vassil **

Abbey Noelle Wainwright **

Gracie Cheyenne Wainwright **

Alysa Danielle Warren *

Trey Michael Yelverton

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.