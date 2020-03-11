Two members of the Ann Fairfax Chapter of the Children of the American Revolution participated in the laying of wreaths at the bust of George Washington.
The Sons of the American Revolution sponsored the event, held on the grounds of the Louisiana State Capitol building Sunday, Feb. 23, and the Daughters of the American Revolution also participated.
The president of the local SAR chapter gave a short history of George Washington’s early life before all groups laid their wreaths on a beautiful, sunny day. Ann Fairfax was represented by the Senior President, Sue Badeaux, the Chapter President, Michael Dunlap, and his brother, David.
The two Dunlap boys are children of Chad and Laura Dunlap of Denham Springs. Michael and David also participated in the wreath laying for the SAR as they are Junior Members of the General Philemon Thomas SAR Chapter.
Membership in the Children of the American Revolution is open to any boy or girl under the age of 22 that can trace their ancestry to a patriot of the war, either serving as a soldier or furnishing supplies.
For more information, contact Sue Badeaux, senior president of the Ann Fairfax Chapter, via email at suebado@cox.net.
(0) comments
