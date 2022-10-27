In a few weeks, the Denham Springs Antique Village will be buzzing with holiday activity, continuing a tradition that began seven years ago.
The City of Denham Springs has released its schedule for the annual “Christmas in the Village” celebration, a full slate of holiday events that will run throughout the Antique Village Nov. 25 - Dec. 18.
The month-long program began in 2015 and typically draws thousands to Denham Springs over its entire run. It has been held every year since its inception except in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Christmas in the Village” includes the Lighting of Old City Hall and the Christmas Tree, an all-day open house, a Christmas parade, Chef’s Evening, and a live nativity scene. Last year, organizers added a performance from the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and the “Night of Hope” event to the mix.
Below is the schedule for this year’s events.
-- Lighting of Old City Hall: 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25
-- Christmas Open House: 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26
-- Chef’s Evening: 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1
-- A Night of Hope: Saturday, Dec. 3
-- Denham Springs Kiwanis Club’s Lighting of the Christmas Tree: 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8
-- Denham Springs Kiwanis Club’s Christmas Parade: 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10
-- Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra: 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10
-- SADD’s Christmas Alive nativity scene: Sunday, Dec. 18
