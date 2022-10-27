Denham Springs Kiwanis Club Christmas Parade 2021

The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club held its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The Christmas Parade, which was the first for the Kiwanis Club since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, started at Denham Springs High School and traveled south on Range Avenue through the Antique Village before ending at Veterans Boulevard. The annual parade is part of the Christmas in the Village festivities.

 David Gray | The News

In a few weeks, the Denham Springs Antique Village will be buzzing with holiday activity, continuing a tradition that began seven years ago.

The City of Denham Springs has released its schedule for the annual “Christmas in the Village” celebration, a full slate of holiday events that will run throughout the Antique Village Nov. 25 - Dec. 18.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.