U.S. Congressman Garret Graves will be the featured speaker during the Livingston Parish Republican Women’s monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The meeting will be held at Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, located at 123 Aspen Square in Denham Springs. It is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.
Graves, who recently spoke during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Southside “mega” campus, represents Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. More than 750,000 people live in the 13 parishes that make up the Graves’ district.
Though he has only been in office a short time, Garret and his team have established a record of advancing Louisiana’s priorities through Congress and have worked to make a positive difference here at home. He will discuss issues that have a local impact and the upcoming election.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks will also speak briefly about the upcoming election and the one-cent sales tax proposal for road improvements.
This will be an interesting and informative meeting and all are invited to attend.
