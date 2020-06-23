Ella Otken, an honors graduate from Denham Springs High School, was recently recognized by Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) as a 2020 Gold Level President’s Volunteer Service Award winner.
To receive the honor, Otken totaled 270 volunteers hours in a 12-month period. She is one of only three recipients nationwide.
Otken is an active leader of her SADD Chapter at Denham Springs High, Jackets Against Destructive Decisions (JADD).
She has volunteered her time to her chapter’s efforts, her church Live Oak Methodist, and her community through Mighty Moms’ Full Tummy Program and Food Pantry, Ochsner‘s Cancer Center, Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council, and Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs,
Additionally, she’s interned for U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.
The President’s Volunteer Service Award was founded in 2003 by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation. It recognizes the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity and honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.
Hours are measured over a 12-month period, and awards are designated based on cumulative hours.
The awards offered in multiple levels include bronze, silver, gold and the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for those who contribute more than 4,00 hours of service in their lifetime.
SADD is a peer-to-peer education, prevention, and activism organization aimed at stopping destructive decisions for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.