Southeastern Louisiana University earned the high praise of judges at the Southeast Journalism Conference earlier this month, bringing home first place awards in categories for both radio and television.
Southeastern media placed in the following categories: KSLU News ranked first for Best College Radio Station, Northshore News ranked first for Best College Video News Program, and The Southeastern Channel ranked first for Best College TV Station.
Students who placed in the Best of the South categories include the following: Connor Ferrill of Mandeville, first for Best Radio Journalist; Tyler Rogers of Hammond, first for Best Broadcast Advertising Staff Member; Parker Berthelot of Denham Springs, second for Best Television Hard News Reporter; Andrew Scherer of Mandeville, third for Best Television Feature Reporter; and Jessica Bowen of Denham Springs, seventh for Journalist of the Year.
Professor of Communication Amber Narro, past chair of the conference, said Southeastern’s team participated in onsite competitions during the conference, and students benefited from workshops and networking with professionals who shared their work and experiences in photography, multimedia journalism, data-driven journalism and investigative reporting.
“The competitions evolve every year,” Narro said. “The workshops are geared for real jobs where students could develop their skills so it is relevant to the work they’ll be doing in the field.”
