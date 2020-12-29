Austin Barnes, a 2017 Denham Springs High School alumnus, was one of only 23 students to graduate from the LSU Ogden Honors College on Friday, Dec. 18.
Barnes was one out of a record-breaking 1,966 graduates in Tiger Stadium.
Honors College requirements are rigorous. To achieve the recognition, Barnes earned 32 hours of honors credit, maintained a 3.8 GPA, and participated in a volunteer abroad medical program in Quito, Ecuador.
Barnes graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and minor in chemistry. He currently works as an occupational and physical therapy assistant at Baton Rouge NeuroMedical Center and plans to enter medical school in Fall 2021.
