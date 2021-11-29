DENHAM SPRINGS -- People who attended the Lighting of Old City Hall expected holiday tunes, hot cocoa, wagon rides, dazzling lights, and a visit from Santa Claus.
They didn’t expect a performance from one of Livingston Parish’s most famous celebrities.
But that’s exactly what they got when former “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy made a surprise appearance at the kickoff to downtown Denham Springs’ Christmas in the Village celebration on Black Friday.
Fresh off a nationwide tour, Hardy emerged from the historic building to loud cheers from the hundreds who gathered on Mattie Street on a chilly night. Dressed in a dark brown leather jacket, a black hat, and his customary camouflage hunting boots, Hardy sang a few tunes and joked with the spectators who recorded the action on their cell phones.
Hardy’s performance marked the official return of Christmas in the Village, a full slate of holiday events that runs annually throughout downtown Denham Springs, following last year’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The regular slew of activities are all scheduled for this year, along with a few new entries into the holiday slate. The month-long program, which typically draws thousands to Denham Springs over its entire run, began Nov. 26 and concludes Dec. 11.
The annual holiday program, which began in 2015, includes the Lighting of Old City Hall, the Kiwanis Christmas Parade and Lighting of the Christmas Tree, a live nativity scene, Chef’s Evening, and a Christmas Open House.
New programs this year include a performance from the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra and the “Night of Hope” event.
Last year’s celebration was cancelled due to COVID-19, which affected holiday gatherings across Louisiana as the state experienced its third — and at the time, worst — surge of the deadly virus. But with COVID-19 restrictions loosened amid improving figures over the last few months, organizers for Christmas in the Village are hoping for the biggest year yet.
“We want this to be the biggest Christmas in the Village we’ve ever had,” Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry said in a recent interview with The News.
Everything started with the Lighting of Old City Hall, a holiday favorite for families highlighted by hundreds of lights twinkling to life atop and around the historic building. The program featured wagon and carnival rides, Christmas carols, children’s activities, free refreshments, and Santa Claus.
It also featured a surprise that organizers kept tight-lipped while promoting the event.
Following performances from the Camp Kindness Choir and James Adam McCants, Landry took the microphone and said they had a “special treat” for those in attendance. Shortly after, Hardy emerged from Old City Hall to a rousing ovation from those in the crowd.
Though he acknowledged his voice was “a little shot” after a 40-stop nationwide tour, Hardy serenaded the hometown audience atop the footsteps of Old City Hall. He performed his rendition of “Please Come Home for Christmas,” which he released last year, as well as “Louisiana Lady,” which a fan requested.
After Hardy’s performance, the crowd broke into another loud applause for another special guest — Santa Claus, who interacted with families with many a “Merry Christmas.”
