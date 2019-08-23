The Bayou Boy is a hall of famer.
American Idol winner Laine Hardy was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Hollywood Casino in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Hardy, a native of French Settlement, was presented his Hall of Fame plaque by Mike Shepherd, president of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. He joins around 300 others to be included among the elite group of performers, including Tim McGraw, Hank Williams, Trace Atkins, Louis Armstrong, and Elvis Presley — Hardy’s personal idol.
“I don’t know what’s going on right now,” Hardy said to Shepherd after being presented the plaque. “This is crazy. I don’t know what to say. I’m speechless.”
During the ceremony, Shepherd and Hardy discussed the Livingston Parish native’s rise to fame, beginning from his early guitar-playing days at 7 years old to his crowning moment on national television last May.
At one point, Hardy pulled out an acoustic guitar and performed a few songs, including “Hurricane” — the song he first sang for Idol judges two years ago that set him on the path to superstardom.
Shepherd said Hardy, 18, is the youngest person ever inducted in the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. Though Hardy has yet to release his debut album, Shepherd said he fit the criteria for induction.
“The idea is to tell the story of Louisiana music,” Shepherd said. “Laine is a part of that now.”
Hardy, the first American Idol winner from Louisiana, will return to Livingston Parish for the “Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash” on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The outdoor concert, which will mark Hardy’s first in Livingston Parish since he won American Idol, will be held at North Park in Denham Springs. Tickets are $30 each if purchased in advance at www.etix.com and $50 at the gate.
Gates for the all-day concert open at 11 a.m., with music set to start at 2 p.m. Other performers scheduled to appear are Chase Tyler, Sara Collins, LeRoux, and Parish County Line.
(1) comment
What an awesome very well-deserved honor! Laine is the most talented musician I've seen in my lifetime! I look forward to following his career for many many years to come!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.