‘I want to go to Mars’ | World’s youngest astronaut-in-training visits Springfield Middle

SPRINGFIELD -- While most high school seniors are preparing to go to college, Alyssa Carson is preparing to go to Mars.

That’s been the goal ever since she was 3 years old, when she saw a group of cartoon characters visit the faraway planet and wondered if she, one day, could go there herself.

Her family never imagined that desire would stay with young Carson, but it’s only grown stronger in the 14 years since, especially after countless hours of schooling, training, space camps and speeches across the globe.

She recently brought her space talk to Springfield.

Carson, the youngest-ever astronaut-in-training, delivered an out-of-this-world message to the students and faculty at Springfield Middle during a visit to the school on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

With 400 curious students seated on the cafeteria floor in front of her, Carson told them where her dreams of going to space began, how she’s worked toward those goals, what type of schooling and training she’s done, and where the space industry currently sits.

But perhaps the reason for her visit — and the reason for everything she’s done since she was a toddler — was best summed up by her opening sentence.

Carson “Hi, I’m Alyssa Carson, and I want to go to Mars.”

Wearing a navy blue space suit, Carson told students her space fascination was triggered at 3 years old, when she saw an episode of “The Backyardigans,” in which the characters go to space in the episode “Mission to Mars.”

After seeing the cartoon, her father Bert Carson said she constantly peppered him with questions such as “are there people on Mars” and “is space real,” though no one in the family had any sort of science background to answer her fully.

“Out of the blue, she came to me and started asking all about Mars,” said Bert, who came with Alyssa to Springfield. “But it didn’t stop there.”

She went to her first space camp when she was 7, and it blew her mind “seeing all the life-sized rockets and space suits and discussion of space history.”

“It was everything I wanted to know about,” she said.

The curiosity only grew as Alyssa became obsessed with being on the first human mission to Mars, where she now hopes to study astrobiology by testing the planet’s water for signs of bacterial life.

She’s worked every day toward that one goal since, and though she’s only 17 — and won’t turn 18 until March 10 — Alyssa’s list of accomplishments is much longer than her age would suggest.

She’s the youngest person to ever graduate from the Advanced Space Academy; she’s the youngest person to be accepted into the Advanced Possum Academy; she was the first person to attend all three NASA space camps in the U.S., Canada and Turkey; she was first person to complete the NASA Passport program and visit all 14 NASA Visitor’s Centers across nine states; and she was selected as one of seven ambassadors to represent Mars One, a mission to establish a human colony on Mars in 2030.

Besides her schooling at The Baton Rouge International School — where she studies subjects in four languages — she’s also enrolled in graduate-level courses at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

She finished 95 percent of the requirements for her high school diploma by 10th grade, and in May, she’ll graduate with both a high school diploma and an International Baccalaureate Diploma, which will allow her to go to any school in the world with nearly 30 college credits.

Over time, Alyssa’s also become a motivational speaker, having visited 22 countries and delivered speeches in front of thousands of kids.

Last October, she gave three talks that each drew 2,500 people in Ecuador — “all in Spanish,” she joked. Last fall, she was the closing speaker at a conference in Chile that attracted 15,000 people, which organizers believed to be the largest crowd they’d ever had.

Additionally, she has witnessed three Space Shuttle launches and attended Space Camp seven times, Space Academy three times, and Robotics Academy once.

To Springfield Middle Principal Dwayne Dykes, Alyssa’s story of determination could apply to any student — even if he or she has no desire to go to space — which is why he wanted to book an appearance for his students.

“She found her dream and what she wants to live for, and she’s dedicated every day toward reaching that goal,” he said.

After her talk, Alyssa fielded some questions from SMS students, including:

When do you think the first mission to Mars will be?

“Right now, I think the early 2030s is an achievable goal because the rockets are already being built and developed. Right now, we’re just going through testing. I’ll also be the right age around that time, so it would be nice if they could get it then.

“Since Mars is popular and trending right now, there are a lot of people interested in the idea of going to Mars, and I think that will continue to boost the development and preparation for getting there as soon as possible.”

How do you stay balanced?

“I’m still just a normal high school senior taking classes. Whenever I do training, obviously I miss school, and I also take other space courses on the side on top of my normal school load… It is a lot to balance, and I really don’t know how we’ve done it all.

“Growing up, I also had to balance soccer, ballet, Girl Scouts, piano, robotics — everything a normal kid would do, aside from being an astronaut. But I also give myself time to just sit and watch Netflix.”

What are the languages you can speak?

“I can speak English, French, Spanish and Chinese. Also a little bit of Turkish, Russian and Portuguese, but I’m definitely not fluent in those three.”

Do your family and friends support you?

“They know about what I’m doing, and they continue to support me. My friends are to the point that they don’t care anymore. They’re used to it. They kind of mock me saying, ‘I’m Alyssa and I want to be an astronaut,’ which is really funny.”

What would your first words be if you went to Mars?

“I have absolutely no idea. I’m more of a math and science person, so English isn’t my thing. I would hope they’d give me something to say, because that would be so much pressure. But I guess I have a little more time to figure that out.”