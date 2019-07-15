LIVINGSTON -- With a storm heading directly for Louisiana, Rachel Boutwell had to find temporary housing for roughly 150 cats and dogs.
After putting out a call for weekend foster homes on social media, she got more help than she needed.
“We made a post on Facebook, and people just started showing up,” said Boutwell, director of the Denham Springs Animal Shelter. “It got to a point where we didn’t have any animals left to give. It was a God send, and we really relied on the kindness of the public to do this.”
The Denham Springs Animal Shelter, which was inundated with water during the Great Flood of 2016, was forced to evacuate all animals in anticipation of Tropical Storm Barry, which rolled through Louisiana last weekend.
Not wanting a repeat of the August 2016 flood — when animals were placed on roofs to avoid the rising floodwaters — Boutwell needed the public to respond to her plea in case this storm was as bad as the last.
The public came through.
The first social media post for weekend foster homes was sent out on July 10, three days before Barry made landfall in south Louisiana. That post was shared 128 times as people arrived in droves to take in animals for the weekend — and for all they knew, possibly longer.
A day after the first post was sent, only 10 dogs and a handful of cats remained in need of foster homes. The next day, all had been taken in, leaving Boutwell speechless during the first evacuation she has coordinated at the shelter.
“Without people be willing to help and take these animals in, I don’t know what we would’ve done,” Boutwell said.
Boutwell singled out several people for taking in animals, though she said there were “too many to count.”
Amy Zachary, a former staffer at the animal shelter, brought nearly 30 ringworm cats to her barn in Watson. Another person, Berkley Durbin, housed five of the shelter’s sickest cats that needed constant monitoring and medication, while the Livingston Parish Animal Shelter took in five dogs.
Melissa Basham, who lives on one acre of land in Livingston, cared for more than 20 dogs that she housed inside the barn her husband Albert built a little more than two years ago.
Basham, who regularly volunteers at the shelter, didn’t need any prompting to offer up her land, Boutwell said.
“Before we even posted it on our Facebook page, Melissa had already offered her barn,” Boutwell said. “After it was recommended we evacuate the shelter, I called her up and asked if the offer was still available.
“All she said was, ‘Come on.’”
For Basham, it was a no-brainer to help.
“I knew the shelter flooded in 2016 and it was bad, so I just wanted to help where I could,” Basham said. “So I made a video showing my barn so they’d know it was a good place to bring the animals. I didn’t know what their plan was, but I knew they had a lot of animals that needed to be evacuated, and I have plenty of space.
With a laugh, she added: “I’m still shocked my husband allowed me to do it.”
For two days, Basham housed 27 dogs who ranged in age from 1-8. She said she grew “extremely fond of all of them” — especially Tank, an 8-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter his entire life, and Madison, a deaf 2-year-old who understands some sign language.
Boutwell posted a video on Facebook showing Madison nuzzled up against Basham, who also owns fours dogs and two rescues, four horses and one rescue, five cats, and many chickens.
“Y’all see this baby?” Basham said as Madison licked her face in the video. “How could you not want her?”
DSAS workers visited Basham every day, helping her walk, feed, and play with the dogs. Albert even fed the shelter workers with lunches of pastalaya and chicken.
Basham said she grew as close with the staff as the dogs she fostered.
“I got some serious issues now because I’ve thoroughly enjoyed having these dogs at my house and getting to know these amazing people who care for them every single day,” she said. “I’m blown away that they not only care for them, but that they know these dogs. They know their stories, names, ages, where they come from. They don’t have to look at the book.”
“I have without a doubt enjoyed this experience,” Basham said later. “I told [Boutwell] that as long as I’m alive, my barn will always be available.”
For Boutwell, the evacuation served as a learning experience for her and her staff in the event another emergency situation comes up.
“Now we know what went wrong and could go better next time,” Boutwell said. “You know it’s gonna happen again, but it’s been a really good experience, and we learned a whole lot doing this.
“We’ll be better prepared the next time something happens.”
