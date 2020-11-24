Juban Parc Junior High presented the 2020 homecoming court during halftime of the football game against Westside Junior High Tuesday, Nov. 17.
During the presentation, Hallie Hand was crowned this year’s queen.
Others selected to the court included Gabrielle Harris, Brooke Koerner, Kellie LaPorte, Brooke Lee, Avery Lilly, Abigail Lobo, Courtney Smith, and Bella Verberne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.