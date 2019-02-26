This weekend, I noticed my white vehicle was covered in green.
There is certainly a lot of pollen in the air as the spring season tries to nudge old man winter out.
Spring flowering shrubs and trees continue to progress with more blooms. Fruit trees are also waking up from their short winter nap, but hopefully not too early — it doesn’t take much warm weather to get fruit trees to bloom.
Pear trees are early to flower in late winter, and it is during blooming that you have an opportunity to combat the disease known as “fire blight.”
Fire blight usually shows up on pears in late spring to summer. The most common symptom is that the last 8-10 inches of a branch will die back. The leaves will turn black and will cling to the branch, and they won’t fall off. Fire blight is also a recurring issue, so if you had it last year, you can expect it again this year.
This disease is caused by bacteria and can also be found in pome fruit such as apples quince, mayhaw and loquat. Bacteria overwinters in cankers on the branches, and these cankers produce sap while the bacteria gets into that sugary substance that is attractive to bees. As bees move around pollinating flowers, they will spread the disease. Splashing rain is also a common way the bacteria are spread.
You can spray pear blooms with a copper fungicide or streptomycin during the blooming stage to help prevent the spread of fire blight. Follow the label on the specific product that you use, but in general you would make your first spray when 5 percent of the blooms are open and then repeat when 25 percent and 50 percent of the blooms are open. This won’t cure all fire blight problems, but it will definitely help reduce the incident and slow the spread.
Over the past several years, I have received many reports of problems with mayhaws. When the mayhaw fruit are getting ripe in May, they are covered in bumps and orange powder with fungal spines emerging from the fruit — not the sweet treat that makes you think about jelly.
This is a fungal disease known as “quince rust.” Quince rust uses the eastern red cedar as a host plant to help it complete the life cycle. In the eastern red cedar, the disease shows up as orange jelly hanging from the limbs.
It is too late to control quince rust when you see it on ripe fruit, but now is the time for prevention. Chances are good that if you saw it last year, it will be back again this year. Spray with Immunox Multi-Purpose Fungicide when the flowers first begin to open.
Peaches and plums attract a lot of disease and insect problems with our warm climate. In order to grow their fruit free of worms and diseases, you will need to spray, so go ahead and check out your equipment now and get ready.
The first spray can be made when trees are in the pink bud stage up until the time 10 percent of the flowers are open. If you are past this stage, do not fret — just skip it.
However, you will not want to miss your next spray, which should start when 75 percent of the petals have fallen off of the blooms. Spraying is a lot of work because you will need to continue to spray every 10-14 days until about two weeks prior to harvest.
Most of us have just a few trees, and the easiest — not to mention least expensive — purchase would be to buy retail packaged fruit tree spray that has all the insecticides and fungicides already mixed together. Several companies sell these products and usually call them Home Orchard Spray or Fruit Tree Spray.
For more information on these or related topics, contact Kenny at (225) 686-3020 or visit our website at www.lsuagcenter.com/livingtson.
