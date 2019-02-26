For the 25th straight year, boats set sail on the Amite River for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Krewe of Diversion’s annual Mardi Gras parade netted $36,500 for St. Jude, according to organizer David Stevens.

The parade, held on Saturday, Feb. 23, began at Canal Bank Club in Maurepas before making stops at Hilltop Inn, Gonzales Boat Club and Boondocks Bar and Grill along the Diversion Canal and Amite River. During the parade, boat riders passed out throws such as beads, cups, koozies or stuffed animals in exchange for donations from parade goers on the pier.

The parade ended at Manny’s Bar and Grill in Maurepas, where a silent auction was held.

“Considering what we were expecting, this was a good turnout,” Stevens said. “The weather wasn’t that bad until 2 p.m., but people still came out.”

Proceeds from the boat parade, food and T-shirts sales exceeded $19,000, Stevens said, with the rest coming from the silent auction after the parade. The money is raised through Louisiana Friends Against Childhood Cancer (LFACC).

In addition to the boat parade, LFACC also raises money for St. Jude through a mini pot jambalaya cookoff, a poker run, a garfish rodeo and a fish fry. Stevens said LFACC has raised more than $1 million for St. Jude over the last 25 years.