Live Oak Junior High has announced the 2020 homecoming court.
Eighth grade maids elected to the court were Sophia D., Hannah J., Samantha M., Claire P., Emma W., Karleigh W., and Kelsey W.
Seventh-grade maids elected were Carlei A., Zoey C., Georgia G., Ka’Mayia S., and Ali W.
This year’s homecoming queen will be crowned during the Eagles’ football game against Juban Parc Junior High on Thursday, Nov. 12.
