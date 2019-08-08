Giovanni Tairov, director of the Livingston Parish Library system, served as guest speaker for the Edward Livingston Historical Association’s monthly meeting on Thursday, July 18.
Tairov, who was named the Public Library Director of the Year by the Louisiana Library Association last March, gave a brief overview of the library system while also discussing his personal journey from Kazakhstan to Livingston Parish.
Since Tairov became director in 2010, his goal has been to expand the services and reach of the Livingston Parish Library system, make it accessible to all patrons, and be on the cutting-edge of technology.
Under Tairov, the library system has grown its patronage by 60,000, expanded its branches by 17,000 square feet, and has offered patrons technological tools such as 3D printing and scanning, virtual reality software, and a computer lab.
In 2018, the library added more than 660,000 items to its collection with the addition of Hoopla Digital and other resources, and it also slashed all late fees for juvenile patrons that same year. In January, the library system expanded its free internet services by offering patrons mobile hotspots for checkout.
Last February, the library announced a partnership with the Livingston Parish school system to provide eCards to 26,000 students and teachers. Now, every student and teacher in the school system has immediate access to all LPL resources and databases and can check out physical materials from the library.
The library also unveiled its new Bookmobile last April.
The next meeting of the Edward Livingston Historical Association will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library, located at 20390 Iowa Street in Livingston.
The guest speaker will be Sylvia Smith, who will discuss her published book, “The Noblets of Livingston, St. Helena and East Baton Rouge Parishes.”
The public is invited to attend.
