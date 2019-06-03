This summer, the Livingston Parish Library is taking patrons out of this world.
The library system opened registration for its annual Summer Reading Program with launch parties at all five branches on Tuesday, May 28.
The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program is “A Universe of Stories,” and all ages were invited to catch an early look at the LPL’s upcoming summer activities, games, and programs.
The library, which has strongly emphasized being about “more than books” in recent months, has nearly 300 programs scheduled over the months of June and July at its five branches, according to its most recent newsletter. Several of the programs are space-themed, coinciding with the anniversary of Apollo 11’s Moon landing in 1959.
Children will be treated to an intergalactic story titled “Aliens: Escape from Earth,” learn about a compilation of Greek myths and various constellations, build their own air-powered bottle rockets, and enjoy a puppet show titled “Alien Road Trip.”
For teens, there’s the Star Trek escape room, an “Avengers” movie night, Nebula crafts, a teen field day, and a teen summer read party.
The library system will also welcomes performers such as the Tri-Parish Ballet, the Baton Rouge Youth Ballet, Harvey Rabbit and Friends, and storyteller Mike Artell, among others.
“We’re really excited about the performers and the programs we’re putting on,” said Jonathan Post, children’s librarian at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
But the programs aren’t only for children and teens — the library has added greatly to its collection of adult services and programs, said Ellen Albert, the head of adult programming at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch.
This summer, adults will be able to make space-themed items such as Nebula mugs, cosmic crafts, and galaxy jar necklaces. They’ll also get a chance to view the moon when Ben Toman of the Baton Rouge Astronomical Society visits in June, and they’ll be able to ask questions to New York Times bestselling author Claudia Gray.
“The participation in our adult programs have grown — our numbers have probably doubled from when I first started,” Albert said. “Five years ago, we did not have as strong a program. We had just a handful of programs before, but now we’re putting in as many programs as we can find time slots for.”
“The library has become more of a grownup playground now — there’s something for everyone now. It’s definitely become something that can bring the community together.”
Though the library offers patrons much more besides books, the Summer reading Program circles back to reading.
The program aims to engage children, teens and adults throughout the summer and help them avoid the “summer slide” by offering fun and educational activities, as well as reading challenges for them to participate in.
The Summer Reading Program is divided into three age groups: children, 11 years and younger, teens, ages 12-18, and adults, 18 years and older. Each age group has certain requirements to fulfill for completion of the program.
Children are asked to read 10 picture books or five chapter books to complete the program, while teens and adults can read three chapter books and/or attend three programs.
Once requirements are completed, participants will earn a special completion prize and entrance into a grand prize drawing to be held later this summer. Participants can earn more entries into the grand prize drawing by reading more books or attending additional programs held at any of the LPL branches.
Those wanting to register for the program can do so online at www.mylpl.info/summerreading or by visiting one of the five LPL branches. For more information, visit www.mylpl.info.
