Dr. Cynthia W. Baker, an optometrist who practices in Denham Springs, was recently named the state’s Optometrist of the Year, becoming the second female to receive the award in more than 100 years.
Baker, a New Orleans native, has practiced optometry in Denham Springs for more than 30 years, specializing in contact lens fittings and the treatment of ocular diseases.
A graduate of Salmen High School in Slidell, Baker attended the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg and Louisiana State University for her undergraduate work. In 1983, she received her Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.
In September 2013, Baker passed the American Board of Optometry Board Certification Examination earning the title, Diplomate, American Board of Optometry.
