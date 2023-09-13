Ms. Haley Stewart of Denham Springs, Louisiana has been awarded the Edward J. Kiernan Memorial Scholarship by the International Union of Police Associations for the third year in a row. Stewart is the daughter of Mr. Chris Stewart, a member of I.U.P.A. Local Louisiana Law Enforcement Association, #83. Haley attends Louisiana State University where she is studying to become a lawyer.
On this, I.U.P.A. Local Louisiana Law Enforcement Association, #83 President Daniel Boudreaux stated, “We are so proud of Ms. Stewart for being selected as an Edward J. Kiernen Memorial Scholar for the third year in a row! She is an impressively bright student with strong work ethic, excellent grades, and a desire to go above and beyond. We know that she will make an exceptional lawyer and we look forward to watching her embark upon that noble career.”
The Edward J. Kiernan Memorial Scholarship was established in 1999 by Sam A. Cabral, I.U.P.A.’s International President, to honor Edward J. Kiernan, a New York City Police Officer and former I.U.P.A. President, in recognition of Eddie’s long commitment to the improvement of law enforcement officers’ and their families’ lives. When asked about the reason he created the scholarship, Cabral said, “The future of America rests in the hands of our youth who choose to pursue careers that serve the public interest. We owe it to future generations to support young people who select to dedicate their lives to protecting our communities.”
In order to qualify for a Kiernan scholarship, an applicant’s parent or guardian must be a member of an affiliate of the I.U.P.A. The applicant must also be accepted at an accredited university or college in a course of study in law enforcement, labor relations, or a related field. He or she must submit a transcript as well as their SAT scores and a letter of recommendation by an official from the applicant’s school.
