Ms. Haley Stewart of Denham Springs, Louisiana has been awarded the Edward J. Kiernan Memorial Scholarship by the International Union of Police Associations for the third year in a row. Stewart is the daughter of Mr. Chris Stewart, a member of I.U.P.A. Local Louisiana Law Enforcement Association, #83. Haley attends Louisiana State University where she is studying to become a lawyer.

 On this, I.U.P.A. Local Louisiana Law Enforcement Association, #83 President Daniel Boudreaux stated, “We are so proud of Ms. Stewart for being selected as an Edward J. Kiernen Memorial Scholar for the third year in a row! She is an impressively bright student with strong work ethic, excellent grades, and a desire to go above and beyond. We know that she will make an exceptional lawyer and we look forward to watching her embark upon that noble career.”

