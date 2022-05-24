Maurepas High Class of 2022

A graduation ceremony celebrating the Maurepas High Class of 2022 was held on Friday, May 20, 2022.

 Photo by Ann Mullis

Maurepas High celebrated the Class of 2022 with a graduation ceremony held inside the school’s gym on Friday, May 20.

During the ceremony, 24 seniors received their hard-earned diplomas.

Along with recognizing the students' academic achievements and community service work, seniors presented roses to their parents, guardians, and other loved ones.

Listed below are this year’s graduates from Maurepas High:

Dakota Wade Guitreau

Sloane Olivia Bercegeay

Michael Ashton Smith

Kylie Anne Mclin

Olivia Trelis James

Alison Lindsey Parker

Gavin Joseph Reine

Gage E. Loupe-Berthelot

Courtney Renea Robinson

Karson Paul Thacker

Connor Andrew Williams

Colby John Penalber

Dorien Glen-Austin Alford

Landen Paul Anderson

Thomas Dale Bovia

Coy Joseph Delatte

Alexander Lane Fos-Brown

Katherine Rene' Fos-Brown

Joshua David Hanna

Saylor Grace Marchand

Charlee' Diana McMorris

Piersten Neil Sturges

Kadin Michael Vicknair

Roy Adam Winkle

