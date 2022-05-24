Maurepas High celebrated the Class of 2022 with a graduation ceremony held inside the school’s gym on Friday, May 20.
During the ceremony, 24 seniors received their hard-earned diplomas.
Along with recognizing the students' academic achievements and community service work, seniors presented roses to their parents, guardians, and other loved ones.
Listed below are this year’s graduates from Maurepas High:
Dakota Wade Guitreau
Sloane Olivia Bercegeay
Michael Ashton Smith
Kylie Anne Mclin
Olivia Trelis James
Alison Lindsey Parker
Gavin Joseph Reine
Gage E. Loupe-Berthelot
Courtney Renea Robinson
Karson Paul Thacker
Connor Andrew Williams
Colby John Penalber
Dorien Glen-Austin Alford
Landen Paul Anderson
Thomas Dale Bovia
Coy Joseph Delatte
Alexander Lane Fos-Brown
Katherine Rene' Fos-Brown
Joshua David Hanna
Saylor Grace Marchand
Charlee' Diana McMorris
Piersten Neil Sturges
Kadin Michael Vicknair
Roy Adam Winkle
